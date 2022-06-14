New Adobe Real-Time CDP Innovations Drive Personalization for Global Brands

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced innovations for its customer data platform (CDP), Adobe Real-Time CDP, to help brands transition from third-party cookies to first-party data. As businesses across all industries adopt Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe is introducing enriched customer profiles with commerce, AI-powered targeting, new privacy and security tools and Segment Match across channels.

Adobe Real-Time CDP, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, now delivers real-time data with more than 24 trillion audience segment evaluations and over one petabyte of data processed on average per day, helping global brands deliver personalized experiences to millions of customers in real time. Customers include Change Healthcare, Coles, Dick’s Sporting Goods, EY, General Motors, Henkel, Major League Baseball, Panera Bread, ServiceNow, Telefónica, The Coca-Cola Company, The Home Depot, T. Rowe Price and TSB Bank.

“Businesses that invest in putting their first-party data into action are the ones that will deliver personalized experiences and beat the competition,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe. “With changing consumer expectations in the digital economy, the time to move away from third-party cookies is now and brands need to adopt a first-party data strategy to stay relevant.”

“We needed a complete picture of every person who banks with us, from their history to their needs, to how they move through the customer journey, and that meant centralizing our data on a single platform,” said Mike Gamble, director of analysis and design at TSB Bank. “The rich insights we get from Adobe Real-Time CDP informs our personalization strategy to enrich customer experiences. Most importantly, we can deliver that richness consistently online and offline because our decisions are based on every interaction in that customer’s past.”

Adobe Real-Time CDP enables brands to gather first-party data and employ consent-based practices to build rich and actionable customer profiles, segment audiences and deliver personalized experiences to customers. Innovations include:

Enrich customer profiles with Adobe Commerce (Magento): Now available in beta, retail brands using Adobe Commerce can link first-party commerce data to Adobe Real-Time CDP and other Adobe Experience Cloud applications. This allows brands to use insights from shopping and browsing behavior to build rich customer profiles and deliver more personalized shopping journeys.

AI for advanced targeting and more efficient pipeline building: Now available, predictive lead and account scoring for Adobe Real-Time CDP B2B (Business-to-Business) Edition and Real-Time CDP B2P (Business-to-Person) Edition enable brands to create a more efficient pipeline by identifying people and accounts likely to become sales opportunities using Adobe Sensei-powered intelligence.

Built-in privacy and security tools and Healthcare Shield: Now generally available, Adobe Real-Time CDP is HIPAA ready with Healthcare Shield, a new Adobe Experience Platform offering, empowering healthcare brands subject to HIPAA to securely leverage certain types of sensitive personal data to deliver personal experiences throughout the healthcare customer journey. Adobe Real-Time CDP is also introducing new privacy and security enhancements designed to manage customer data. These enhancements include encryption control, tools to automatically honor policies around consumer consent or preferences and attribute-based access controls – critical functionality for organizations operating in highly regulated industries and for those that want to ensure that data sets are being used as intended.

Segment Match in Adobe Real-Time CDP: Now generally available, Segment Match enables brands to manage and activate audience data across multiple channels and use Adobe’s governance and consent tools to manage and enforce how audience data is collected, and for what purpose.

