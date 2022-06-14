Next-Generation Adobe Analytics Delivers Customer Insights From Streaming Media and the Metaverse

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced new services in Adobe Analytics, delivering a single workspace for brands to unify data and insights across all media types, now including the metaverse and streaming media. With global brands adopting Adobe Analytics, Adobe also introduced a new service to seamlessly transition data from other analytics products while preserving historical compliance with regulations such as Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Brands can drive true omnichannel analysis through Customer Journey Analytics, for deeper insights on new consumer behaviors.

“Delivering personalized customer experiences is a top priority for every business in every industry, and the key to making it happen is connecting real-time insights across all aspects of the customer journey,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “With support for metaverse and streaming media channels, Adobe Analytics continues to lead the industry as the only true omnichannel analytics solution for customer engagement.”

Adobe Analytics is the solution of choice across industries, providing insights for brands to understand the effectiveness of cross-channel experiences and marketing campaigns. In the retail sector, nine of the top 10 U.S. brands rely on Adobe Analytics to understand shopper journeys that move from online to in-store. In travel, eight of the top 10 hotel chains and seven of the top 10 U.S. airlines lean on Adobe to enhance digital services as demand picks back up. Adobe Analytics is also leveraged by eight of the top 10 financial services institutions, nine of the top 10 media companies and eight of the top 10 healthcare companies. It is widely used across the public sector and educational institutions as well.

A Single Workspace for Omnichannel Data

As consumer habits change and more daily life moves online, brands have had to connect more data sources in areas such as e-commerce, social media and support centers, to form a clear picture of customer engagement. At the same time, a growing audience around streaming media and immersive experiences has created new opportunities for forward-looking teams. Adobe is introducing new innovations to help brands capitalize on these trends:

The Metaverse: Adobe Analytics is at the forefront of supporting data from emerging channels, including voice assistants and the connected car. Today, Adobe is previewing support for metaverse analytics, as more brands begin to embrace immersive and 3D experiences. With a rearchitected platform, Adobe can now seamlessly extend the reach of Adobe Analytics to new and emerging channels. In the metaverse, brands will be able to measure and analyze specific events, such as the volume of engagement with 3D objects and immersive experiences, as well as collecting interactions across multiple metaverses. This data can then be combined with insights across other channels like the website or mobile app, to understand changing consumer preferences. With Adobe Creative Cloud and immersive design tools like Adobe Substance 3D, Adobe is uniquely positioned to help brands design, deliver, measure and monetize experiences in the metaverse.

Streaming media: While streaming is a key investment for the entertainment industry, other sectors such as retail and banking continue to prioritize video and audio content. Adobe is introducing new capabilities today for brands to understand how streaming fits into the overall customer journey. Through Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), teams can tie digital media consumption to engagement on other channels like social media, websites and offline channels. A retailer, for instance, can see the types of content that drive social engagement and/or in-store activity to deliver personalization and drive retention efforts.

Partner ecosystem: Adobe now has hundreds of third-party integrations with top technology solutions including AppsFlyer, Branch.io, BrightEdge, Genesys, Hootsuite, Invoca and Medallia. Each is accessible in the Adobe Exchange marketplace, and Adobe now has a community of over 4,300 active partners across technology providers, system integrators, agencies and developers. This enables brands to combine data sources – from chatbots to call centers to advertising campaigns – with Adobe Analytics behavioral data to understand customer experiences holistically.

Seamless Adoption of Adobe Analytics

Adobe introduced a new service today that makes it easy for businesses across industries to switch to Adobe Analytics:

Seamlessly bring data together: Brands are sitting on mountains of data, as the digital economy continues to expand. With the bulk data insertion API now available, teams can move or activate any volume of historical data into Adobe Analytics. It covers any online or offline channel, allowing brands to transition data sources from point-of-sale devices, CRM systems and mobile applications.

Intelligent data mapping: Data preparation is a major hurdle for brands during the migration process, as teams often have to reformat their data to fit a new analytics platform. Adobe Analytics is providing flexibility for brands to bypass the preparation work, while also avoiding data destruction. As data comes through, Adobe Analytics preserves the underlying structure, while also suggesting new ways to measure the customer journey. Brands can also retroactively apply dimensions to historical data, such as new attribution models.

