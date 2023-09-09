Monday 9/11

Two megacap software companies release quarterly results. Oracle reports after the closing bell on Monday, and Adobe follows suit on Thursday.

Wednesday 9/13

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for August. Economists forecast a 3.6% year-over-year increase, four-tenths of a percentage point more than in July. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 4.4% following a 4.7% gain previously. The CPI is nearly six percentage points lower than its peak of 9.1% reached in June of 2022.

Thursday 9/14

The European Central Bank announces its monetary-policy decision. Traders are pricing in a one in three chance that the central bank will raise its key short-term interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. The ECB has increased the target rate from negative 0.5% to 3.75% in a little more than a year.

The current contract between the United Auto Workers and the Big Three auto makers expires at 11:59 p.m. The UAW has authorized a strike if no contract is agreed upon by the deadline. The current contract covers nearly 150,000 workers, and as of press time, the parties seem far apart.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 2145ET