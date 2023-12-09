Monday 12/11

Three megacap companies announce quarterly results, including two software providers trying to ride the AI wave. Oracle reports after the close on Monday, and Adobe does the same on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale rounds out the week on Thursday. The companies' shares are up 39%, 81%, and 34%, respectively, this year.

Tuesday 12/12

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for November. Consensus estimate is for a 3.1% year-over-year increase, one-tenth of a percentage less than in October. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 4%, matching the October figure. The annual percentage change in the core CPI is at its lowest level in more than two years.

Wednesday 12/13

The Federal Open Market Committee announces its monetary-policy decision. The FOMC is widely expected to leave the federal-funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. The debate on Wall Street has shifted to how many times the Fed will cut interest rates next year, as there is near-unanimous agreement that there will be no more rate hikes for this cycle. Traders are currently pricing in at least one percentage point worth of rate cuts by the end of 2024.

