Monday 3/11

Two megacap software companies release earnings. Oracle announces results after the closing bell on Monday and Adobe does likewise on Thursday. Shares of Oracle are up 6.6% this year, while Adobe's have fallen 7.5%.

Tuesday 3/12

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for February. Consensus estimate is for a 3.1% year-over-year increase, matching the January figure. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 3.7%, two-tenths of a percentage point less than previously. The annual change in the core CPI is at its lowest level since May of 2021.

Thursday 3/14

The Census Bureau reports retail sales data for February. Economists forecast spending on retail and food services to increase 0.7% month over month, after declining 0.8% previously.

Friday 3/15

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment index for March. In February, consumers' expectations of the year-ahead inflation was 3.0%, close to a three-year low, suggesting that inflation expectations are well anchored.

