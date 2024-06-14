Shares of technology companies ticked up as upward momentum was sustained in the sector.

Adobe shares surged after the maker of graphic-design software boosted its revenue projection for the fiscal year, spurring investor hopes that it was cashing in on demand for AI Web design.

Shares of Nvidia and Microsoft continued to rise the crest of the artificial-intelligence wave.

The U.S. and other Group of Seven industrialized nations vowed Friday to push back against a wave of cheap Chinese high-tech products in a coordinated attempt to counter what they consider to be unfair economic competition.

06-14-24 1730ET