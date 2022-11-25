Advanced search
Thanksgiving online sales jump to record $5.3 bln amid inflation gloom- report

11/25/2022 | 02:20pm EST
Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year's biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season.

Thanksgiving sales hit a record $5.29 billion, according to data released on Friday by Adobe Analytics, the data and insights arm of software company Adobe Inc.

Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by tracking transactions at websites, has access to data covering purchases at 85% of the top 100 internet retailers in the U.S.

Adobe covers over 1 trillion retail website visits, but did not disclose the names of the specific company sites it tracks.

Adobe had forecast Thanksgiving holiday sales to decline 1% due to inflation worries and deals starting as early as October this year.

Shoppers weathered the strain put on their household budgets by higher costs of everything from food to rent and continued to spend big heading into the holidays, lured by steep discounts for everything from toys to electronic gadgets.

Products such as strollers, speakers and outdoor grills flew off the shelves, the report said, with more shoppers taking to placing orders through their smartphones. Mobile shopping drove 55% of online Thanksgiving sales.

"Thanksgiving this year has become an inflection point, where smartphones drove real growth and highlights how much (mobile shopping) experiences have improved," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

Black Friday is expected to bring in $9 billion from online sales, a modest increase of 1% from last year, with shoppers now flocking to brick-and-mortar stores after a pandemic-led pause over the last two years, according to the report. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
