Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:05 2022-12-16 pm EST
338.86 USD   +3.09%
02:44pWall Street's slump continues as recession fears mount
RE
02:05pTrending: Adobe 4Q Revenue Up 10% on Strong Demand
DJ
01:21pContracting Manufacturing Gauge Worsens Sell-off in US Equities
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Adobe 4Q Revenue Up 10% on Strong Demand

12/16/2022 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1348 EST [Dow Jones] -- Adobe Inc. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said Thursday that fourth-quarter revenue rose 10% to $4.5 billion on continued strong demand. It also issued first-quarter adjusted earnings guidance above Wall Street estimates. On Friday, analysts increasing price targets included Piper Sandler, which raised its target to $380 from $345. Shares recently traded up 3.2% to $339.27. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1404ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 2.99% 338.9 Delayed Quote.-40.06%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -1.02% 133.53 Delayed Quote.-21.47%
All news about ADOBE INC.
02:44pWall Street's slump continues as recession fears mount
RE
02:05pTrending: Adobe 4Q Revenue Up 10% on Strong Demand
DJ
01:21pContracting Manufacturing Gauge Worsens Sell-off in US Equities
MT
12:53pManufacturing Gauge Sinking Deeper in Contractionary Territory Extends Equity Selloff
MT
12:51pWall Street sell-off deepens as recession fears bite
RE
12:40pManufacturing Gauge Sinking Deeper in Contractionary Territory Worsens Sell-off in US E..
MT
11:56aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Adobe Systems Price Target to $430 From $400, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
11:46aAdobe's Fiscal Q4 Earnings Beat Came as Peers Struggled With Tough Macro Backdrop, Morg..
MT
09:50aMizuho Securities Adjusts Price Target on Adobe Systems to $370 From $360, Maintains Ne..
MT
09:47aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Adobe Systems to $382 From $337, Maintains Equal..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 611 M - -
Net income 2022 4 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,54x
EV / Sales 2023 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 328,71 $
Average target price 387,75 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-40.06%152 817
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.66%45 560
WORKDAY INC.-35.79%45 086
AUTODESK, INC.-30.97%41 883
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-5.49%33 607
DATADOG, INC.-56.04%24 867