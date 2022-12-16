Trending: Adobe 4Q Revenue Up 10% on Strong Demand

1348 EST [Dow Jones] -- Adobe Inc. is one of the most talked-about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company said Thursday that fourth-quarter revenue rose 10% to $4.5 billion on continued strong demand. It also issued first-quarter adjusted earnings guidance above Wall Street estimates. On Friday, analysts increasing price targets included Piper Sandler, which raised its target to $380 from $345. Shares recently traded up 3.2% to $339.27. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

