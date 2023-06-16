Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:15:20 2023-06-16 am EDT
506.74 USD   +3.22%
10:47aBofA Securities Raises PT on Adobe Systems to $575 From $480, Citing Strong Fiscal Q2 Results, AI Winner Position, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:38aDeutsche Bank Raises Adobe Systems' Price Target to $550 From $500, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:29aTrending : Adobe Cloud Products Push 2Q Revenue Above Expectations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Adobe Cloud Products Push 2Q Revenue Above Expectations

06/16/2023 | 10:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10:12 ET -- Adobe is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. For the fiscal second quarter ended June 2, the digital software company reported adjusted earnings of $3.91 a share on sales of $4.82 billion, beating expectations of analysts polled by FactSet for adjusted earnings of $3.79 a share on sales of $4.77 billion. The CEO cited strong demand across its cloud products for the record revenue. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1028ET

All news about ADOBE INC.
10:47aBofA Securities Raises PT on Adobe Systems to $575 From $480, Citing Strong Fiscal Q2 R..
MT
10:38aDeutsche Bank Raises Adobe Systems' Price Target to $550 From $500, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
10:29aTrending : Adobe Cloud Products Push 2Q Revenue Above Expectations
DJ
10:06aUBS Raises Adobe Systems' Price Target to $525 From $440, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09:14aSector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Friday
MT
08:50aSector Update: Tech
MT
08:16aMoffettNathanson Adjusts Adobe Systems Price Target to $540 From $360, Maintains Market..
MT
08:16aStifel Nicolaus Adjusts Adobe Systems Price Target to $550 From $400, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
08:16aBNP Paribas Examen Adjusts Adobe Systems Price Target to $450 From $444, Maintains Neut..
MT
08:16aAtlantic Equities Adjusts Adobe Systems Price Target to $580 From $420, Maintains Overw..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 320 M - -
Net income 2023 5 161 M - -
Net cash 2023 4 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2023 11,4x
EV / Sales 2024 9,99x
Nbr of Employees 29 239
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 490,91 $
Average target price 491,94 $
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.45.87%225 180
WORKDAY INC.34.10%58 412
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.72%49 154
AUTODESK, INC.18.49%47 325
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.68%35 177
DATADOG, INC.33.59%31 605
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer