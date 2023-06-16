Trending : Adobe Cloud Products Push 2Q Revenue Above Expectations

10:12 ET -- Adobe is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. For the fiscal second quarter ended June 2, the digital software company reported adjusted earnings of $3.91 a share on sales of $4.82 billion, beating expectations of analysts polled by FactSet for adjusted earnings of $3.79 a share on sales of $4.77 billion. The CEO cited strong demand across its cloud products for the record revenue. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (ada.hui@wsj.com)

06-16-23 1028ET