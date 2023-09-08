14:28 ET -- Adobe is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Mizuho upgraded Adobe to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $630 from $520, saying the company is very well-positioned to benefit from digital transformation. TD Cowen raised its Adobe price target to $600 from $575. Shares reached a 52-week high of $570.24 on Friday and recently traded up 0.1% to $561.16. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

09-08-23 1444ET