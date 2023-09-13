14:25 ET -- Adobe is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Adobe will commercially release Firefly, its family of creative generative AI models, with integration across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express and Adobe Experience Cloud. The software company also said availability of Text to Image and Text Effects Firefly generative AI features will be in its all-new Adobe Express. Firefly supports text prompts in over 100 languages and enables users to create content designed to be safe for commercial use. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-13-23 1442ET