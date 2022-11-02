Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
301.22 USD   -4.68%
05:54pU.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico
RE
04:30pU.S. DOJ Gearing Up For Lengthy Review Of Adobe's $20 Billion Figma Deal - Politico
RE
10/31Adobe's Figma Acquisition Led by David Wadhwani, Who Could Be Next CEO, CNBC Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico

11/02/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Adobe logo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to open an investigation into Adobe Inc's $20 billion takeover of Figma, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter and a document it viewed.

The DOJ has been reaching out to customers and competitors of Adobe and Figma, as well as Figma's venture capital investors, in recent weeks, according to the report.

"Adobe and Figma today are not meaningful competitors," Adobe said in an emailed statement.

"We are engaged in productive discussions with regulators to ensure they have a full understanding of the combination and expect to close the transaction in 2023," the company added.

Figma and the DOJ did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Adobe's $20 billion bid for Figma had sparked investor concerns about the rich price tag the company was paying for the cloud-based design platform that is widely popular among tech firms including Zoom Video Communications and Airbnb Inc.

The exact timing of the probe is unclear, Politico said, adding that the companies are still in the review period mandated by law.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. -4.68% 301.22 Delayed Quote.-44.27%
AIRBNB, INC. -13.43% 94.41 Delayed Quote.-34.50%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -5.18% 78.6 Delayed Quote.-54.93%
All news about ADOBE INC.
05:54pU.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico
RE
04:30pU.S. DOJ Gearing Up For Lengthy Review Of Adobe's $20 Billion Figma Deal - Politico
RE
10/31Adobe's Figma Acquisition Led by David Wadhwani, Who Could Be Next CEO, CNBC Reports
DJ
10/24Lightspeed Studios Introduces New Procedural Texturing System in Collaboration with Ado..
CI
10/24Adobe To Help U.S. Bank Accelerate Personalization in Consumer Banking
BU
10/24Adobe Announces Working with U.S. Bank to Deliver Enhanced Online and In-Branch Custome..
CI
10/19Adobe to Sustain 'Low Double-Digit and Highly Profitable Growth at Scale,' Oppenheimer ..
MT
10/19HUGO BOSS Partners With Adobe To Drive 3D Innovation in Fashion
BU
10/19Global markets live: Adobe, ASML, Netflix, P&G, Nasdaq...
MS
10/19Credit Suisse Adjusts Adobe Systems' Price Target to $325 from $350, Keeps Neutral Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 616 M - -
Net income 2022 4 732 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 433 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,20x
EV / Sales 2023 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 316,02 $
Average target price 369,04 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-44.27%146 918
AUTODESK, INC.-23.88%46 205
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.89%43 857
WORKDAY INC.-44.51%38 812
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.27%35 109
DATADOG, INC.-54.63%25 569