Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022 - report

03/15/2022 | 12:34pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Groceries are seen packed in totes at a Peapod grocery distribution warehouse facility in Jersey City

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending on e-commerce is expected to hit a record $1 trillion this year thanks to the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Tuesday.

The forecast represents a jump of 13% from 2021 and follows a total spend of $1.7 trillion over the course of two years of the COVID-19 crisis, starting March 2020.

"The pandemic was a consequential moment for e-commerce. Not only did it accelerate growth by nearly two years, but it also impacted the types of goods consumers are willing to buy online," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.

Online spending on groceries soared during the health crisis, rising 7.2% last year after more than doubling in 2020, as consumers preferred the safety and convenience of home deliveries and curbside pick-up.

That compared with only modest growth for apparel, while electronics cemented its position as the top category in online shopping.

"E-commerce is being reshaped by grocery shopping, a category with minimal discounting compared to legacy categories like electronics and apparel," said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.

The forecast for 2022 is also supported by signs of robust demand from consumers even as prices surge for products from snacks to sweatshirts.

After accounting for $32 billion of e-commerce sales last year, inflation is expected to make up as much as $27 billion in online spending in 2022, Adobe said. The company covers over one trillion visits to U.S. retail websites in its analysis.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Praveen Paramasivam; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ADOBE INC.
12:34pU.S. consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022 - report
RE
12:18pADOBE : U.S. Consumers Spent $1.7 Trillion Online During the Pandemic, Rapidly Expanding t..
BU
03/14ADOBE : Fostering future-facing learning in higher education – Key takeaways from th..
PU
03/14ADOBE : Ingrid Van Uden on making a career change after 20 years
PU
03/14ADOBE : 25+ ways to save time and money this tax season
PU
03/14ADOBE : Signet Jewelers, home to KAY, Zales and Jared, taps Adobe to help drive personaliz..
PU
03/11Mizuho Securities Adjusts Adobe Systems' Price Target to $600 from $685, Keeps Buy Rati..
MT
03/11Seven dead as Cyclone Gombe hits Mozambique -president
RE
03/11ADOBE : Vicinity Centres accelerates turnaround of leasing and media contracts with Adobe ..
PU
03/10ADOBE : Acrobat Sign and Adobe Experience Cloud modernize customer and employee experience..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADOBE INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 949 M - 13 744 M
Net income 2022 5 116 M - 3 917 M
Net cash 2022 4 550 M - 3 484 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 194 B 194 B 149 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 411,50 $
Average target price 650,18 $
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shantanu Narayen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Durn CFO, EVP-Finance, Technology Services & Operations
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark S. Garfield Chief Accounting Officer, Controller & SVP
John E. Warnock Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADOBE INC.-27.43%194 105
WORKDAY INC.-19.13%55 448
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.54%45 948
AUTODESK, INC.-32.89%41 509
DATADOG, INC.-33.32%37 280
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-9.68%33 502