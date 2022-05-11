Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adobe Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADBE   US00724F1012

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 08:45:51 am EDT
387.88 USD   -1.31%
08:31aU.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe
RE
08:11aADOBE DIGITAL PRICE INDEX : Online Inflation Slowing; Consumers Pull Back On Spending
BU
04/27INSIDER SELL : Adobe
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
(Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported.

A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years in which electronic commerce had helped hold overall inflation lower.

Some relief may be coming, the tech firm reported. The decline in April compared to a record 0.3% increase in March.

On a year-over-year basis, inflation for the 100 million goods monitored by Adobe fell to 2.9% in April versus 3.6% in March.

Online sales fell to $77.8 billion in April from around $83 billion in March.

"As the cost of borrowing and economic uncertainty rises for consumers, we are beginning to see the early impact on both

online inflation and spend," said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.

The Fed is raising interest rates to try to slow demand for goods and services and, over time, to moderate the pace of price increases.

New government data on consumer prices will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 853 M - -
Net income 2022 4 937 M - -
Net cash 2022 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 186 B 186 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,82x
Nbr of Employees 25 988
Free-Float 78,3%
