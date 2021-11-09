Log in
Work with Acrobat PDF tools right in your Microsoft Edge browser | Adobe

11/09/2021 | 10:26am EST
Work with Acrobat PDF tools right in your Microsoft Edge browser

It just got easier for Microsoft Edge users to view PDFs, fill out PDF forms, add comments, and more - all without leaving their web browser. Adobe Acrobat for Microsoft Edge is a free extension that is now available, which can save you time and streamline paperwork if you work with a lot of PDF documents.

Do more with PDF files in your browser

Acrobat installed in your Microsoft Edge browser gives you the functionality of Adobe Acrobat Reader right from your browser. It improves your overall PDF experience working in Acrobat, gives you access to Fill & Sign capabilities, and lets you share files for review. It also allows you to:

  • Add comments to PDFs and share them for review
  • Fill out forms and add an electronic signature
  • Use Adobe cloud storage for easy access to files
Benefits of using the Acrobat extension

With Acrobat for Microsoft Edge, you gain additional capabilities beyond opening and downloading PDFs without using multiple apps. And working within the Acrobat ecosystem makes it easy to access your PDFs from anywhere and collaborate on files.

Do more with Adobe Acrobat online

Go further with a free trial or subscription to Adobe Acrobat Pro DC. Try more online tools to convert, compress, organize, combine files, and more. Plus, quickly switch from viewing PDFs in Microsoft Edge to working with them in your Acrobat desktop app.

Install Acrobat in Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge is available on Windows 10 and 11 as well as supported versions of Mac OS. Make sure your version of Edge is fully updated before you install extensions.

If you don't have Acrobat Reader or Acrobat Pro DC on your desktop, download Acrobat for Microsoft Edge from the Edge Add-ons store.

If you're not a Microsoft Edge user

Those who use Google Chrome can download this Acrobat extension and access similar online viewing, commenting, e-signature, and sharing features. Learn more about everything you can do with Acrobat for Chrome.

Simplify your document workflow

It's more important than ever - especially in a hybrid work environment - to be able to share documents online and collaborate from anywhere. There's no better time than now to initiate some efficiency changes.

If you're working on a group project, add comments to PDFs with Acrobat for Microsoft Edge instead of explaining your ideas via email or taking handwritten notes. Use highlights and digital markups to easily communicate how you think a document should be edited. And when digital paperwork interrupts your day, fill out the forms and add e-signatures fast so you can get back to work.

With your free trial of Acrobat Pro DC, you can try other helpful tools. Instead of copying and pasting content from a PDF into a new document, convert PDFs into other file types, like Microsoft Word documents. You can also combine multiple documents into one, compress PDFs for easy storing, and reorder, delete, or rotate the pages of a PDF.

The ability to stay within your browser to use PDF tools makes getting through each day easier. Install Acrobat for Microsoft Edge today and do paperwork faster online.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 15:24:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
