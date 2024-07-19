Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024 :

Number of shares : 10,329

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 208,460.92

During the 1st half of 2024, a total of:

Buy side 158,186 shares € 1,462,708.28 928 transactions Sell side 150,404 shares € 1,421,855.74 935 transactions

The following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:

Number of shares : 2,547

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 245,713.33

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

Number of shares : 15,026

Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 300,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone® technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral®, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell®, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel®, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext™ Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2024, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

