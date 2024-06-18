PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, June 18th, 2024

ADOCIA Announces Three Presentations at the

American Diabetes Association 84th Scientific

Sessions

Exclusive non-clinical data have been selected for presentations at ADA on three of Adocia's innovative programs:

AdoShell ® , aimed as a curative treatment for people with Type 1 Diabetes by delivering human islets or iPSCs 1

AdOral ® is an oral delivery technology, that could improve bioavailability of semaglutide over Rybelsus ® , and applicable to a wide range of therapeutic peptides

AdoGel ® could ensure a sustained release of semaglutide with a once monthly injection, offering an alternative to today's once weekly injection

6:00 pm CEST - Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 - ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, is pleased to announce that exclusive data from three of Adocia's innovative technology platforms have been selected for poster presentations at the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 84th Scientific Sessions to be held June 21-24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

The annual meeting of the ADA is the largest worldwide scientific meeting for clinicians and researchers in diabetes, obesity and metabolic disorders.

The abstracts are published online on the journal Diabetes®websiteand the ePoster presentations will be available to conference attendees from Friday, June 21, 2024. Posters will be displayed in the Poster Hall, WestA4-B2.

1 iPSCs: induced pluripotent stem cells