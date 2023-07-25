PRESS RELEASE Lyon, July 25, 2023 ADOCIA announces Q2 2023 financial results and a €10 million financing operation A cash position of 12.1 million euros on June 30, 2023, strengthened by: The receipt on July 20 of €10 million from Sanofi following the signature of the M1Pram exclusivity agreement A €10 million financing package concluded today, comprising: €5 million through the issue of 1,101,320 new ordinary shares reserved for subscription by investors, including notably Bpifrance 1 €5 million through the issue of convertible bonds to European investors including Vester Finance

A significant reduction in debt following the repayment of IPF Partners debt of €9.8 million on July 13 11:45 pm CEST - Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 - ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative formulations of proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases (the "Company"), announced today its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, as well as the completion of a €10 million financing operation as announced in a press release on July 5, 2023. "First and foremost, I would like to thank the investors who have renewed their confidence in Adocia, and in particular Bpifrance, Gérard Soula and Vester Finance. This financing operation has put us back on a sound financial footing, which should be strengthened by the forthcoming revenues expected from our partnership with Tonghua Dongbao in 2024. This will enable us to intensify our efforts on our two main projects, M1Pram and AdoShell", says Olivier Soula, Chief Executive Officer of Adocia. "The exclusive negotiation agreement with Sanofi on M1Pram opens up the prospect of a very promising partnership with this market leader. M1Pram has the potential to become a blockbuster thanks to its unique positioning, which aims to offer obesity treatment to people suffering from insulin-dependent diabetes, by simply replacing their mealtime insulin". 1 Acting on behalf of the FPS Bpifrance Innovation I - Compartment Venture fund, which it manages

Second quarter 2023 financial results The main financial figures for the quarter are as follows: Detail of the revenue for the second quarter of 2023 In thousands of euros, IFRS standards (unaudited) 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 06/30/2023 06/30/2022 (3 months) (3 months) (6 months) (6 months) Licensing revenues 52 4 811 161 4 896 Research and collaboration agreements 763 1 959 1 466 2 453 REVENUE 815 6 770 1 627 7 349 Adocia's revenues derive mainly from the licensing and collaboration agreements signed with Tonghua Dongbao (THDB) for the development, production and marketing of BioChaperone® Lispro and BioChaperone® Combo in China and other Asian territories. Sales of €1.6 million recognized in the first half of 2023 mainly reflect the latest services provided by Adocia's teams as part of the collaboration signed with THDB on the BioChaperone ® Combo project to finalize the three clinical trials conducted in Europe. It also includes revenues from the AdOral ® feasibility study currently underway.

Combo project to finalize the three clinical trials conducted in Europe. It also includes revenues from the AdOral feasibility study currently underway. In 2022, over the same period, the figure was impacted by €4.8 million from the receipt in May 2022 of the milestone payment generated following enrolment and dosing of the first patient in the Phase 3 program launched with BioChaperone ® Lispro by THDB in China. Net Cash Position as of June 30, 2023 The Company's cash position amounts to €12.1 million as of June 30, 2023, compared with €17.4 million on December 31, 2022. This position includes €4.3 million received in February 2023 as part of the mobilization of the 2022 research tax credit. On a comparable basis, cash consumption from operations for the first six months of the year came to €5.3 million, lower than last year's figure for the same period (€6.9 million). Net financial debt (excluding IFRS 16 impacts and derivative instruments) stood at €19.6 million at the end of June 2023, compared with €24.1 million on December 31, 2022. The decrease in debt of €4.6 million over the first half is mainly due to (i) the repayment of the quarterly installment (March) of the IPF Partners loan, offset by the costs and interest associated with the early repayment of the debt at the beginning of July, (ii) the conversion (for an amount of -€3,7 million at the end of June 2023) of the bonds convertible into shares known as "OC 1124" issued by the Company in December 2022 and (iii) the repayment of PGE loans (-€0.7 million) and (iv) the waiver of a €0.5 million debt by Bpifrance on the Hinsbet program initiated in 2012 and discontinued.

Events since June 30, 2023 As announced in the press release published by the Company on July 5, 2023, the Company proceeded on July 13 with the early total repayment of its loan with IPF Partners for an amount of €9.8 million. This repayment releases Adocia from all pledges and securities associated with this debt. Adocia's financial debt currently consists mainly of convertible bonds (which will impact shareholders' equity) and the PGE (Prêt Garanti par l'Etat) contracted with Bpifrance, HSBC, BNP and LCL for a total of €5.8 million. As part of the discussions that began with its bankers at the end of March, the Company had requested an adjustment to the PGE debt, and discussions on this subject are continuing. On July 20, 2023, the Company received a payment of €10 million under the option agreement signed with Sanofi for exclusive rights on M1Pram. "Through these different operations, we have succeeded in refinancing the company, while at the same time clearing our debt with IPF Partners, which was imposing restrictive covenants on the company. With all the transactions carried out in July, the company will have nearly €20 million at its disposal, enabling us to implement our development plan by focusing our finances on the two priority projects: M1Pram and AdoShell", comments Valérie Danaguezian, CFO of Adocia. 2nd Quarter Portfolio Highlights A detailed review of project progression will be available in the half-yearly results as of June 30, 2023 (press release to be published on September 18, 2023). The BioChaperone® Lispro project, currently in Phase 3 with partner Tonghua Dongbao, is progressing according to the plan established. Completion of Phase 3 is scheduled for 2024, which should give right to a milestone payment of €10 million. Tonghua Dongbao and Adocia are actively working to bring the latest generation of ultra- rapid-acting insulin to the Asian market. Meanwhile, with regards to the development of BioChaperone® Combo, a combination of slow and fast insulins, the three Phase 1 clinical trials conducted in Germany by Adocia for partner Tonghua Dongbao have been completed. Data analysis is underway, and the results will be the subject of a future communication. On the basis of these results, Tonghua Dongbao and Adocia expect to enter directly into Phase 3, which would give way to a milestone payment of €10 million in 2024. The exclusivity agreement on M1Pram granted to Sanofi for €10 million was a major and structuring event. Adocia aims to establish a worldwide partnership with Sanofi for this product by the end of 2023. On the development front, the Company is currently preparing the next clinical steps. Research activities in the first half of 2023 have yielded new data on AdoShell® Islets. These have been selected for an oral presentation at the ADA (American Diabetes Association - 83rd Scientific Sessions). In particular, 7- month survival of islets encapsulated in AdoShell® was demonstrated in diabetic rats, without immunosuppression. Exceptional biocompatibility was also demonstrated, with good tolerance and no inflammatory reactions or fibrosis. The AdOral® platform is the object of a feasibility study for the oral formulation of a partner's peptide (confidential). This feasibility study could lead to the establishment of a partnership.

Details of the financing operation Today's financing is twofold: a capital increase of €5 million for the benefit of investors, including Bpifrance 2 Capital Increase ");

"); an issue of 566,539 bonds convertible into shares with a par value of ten euro each (the " Convertible Bonds ") for a total nominal amount of approximately €5.7 million subscribed by Vester Finance and two European investors. The Capital Increase and the issuance of the Convertible Bonds will give rise to the publication of a prospectus subject to the approval of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Use of Proceeds and cash flow horizon The funds raised will be used to accelerate the development of the Company's portfolio, and more specifically AdoShell® Islets and M1Pram. The Company has developed a portfolio of innovative products specializing in the treatment of diabetes and obesity. It entered into a partnership with Tonghua Dongbao in April 2018 for the development, production and marketing of BioChaperone® Lispro and BioChaperone® Combo in China and certain Asian territories. It also has three products in preclinical development, for which a feasibility study is underway. In July, the Company announced the signature of an exclusivity agreement on M1Pram with Sanofi for €10 million, cashed on July 20, 2023. This transaction secured the financing operation carried out today. With the funds raised, the Company plans to finance its activities until May 2024, i.e. 10 months of operations, which should enable it (i) to meet the next potential milestone payments under the THDB contract (i.e. $20 million expected in 2024), and (ii) to put the Company in a favorable position to enter into a partnership with Sanofi on M1pram, which would significantly strengthen the Company's cash position. The proceeds from the transaction will be also used to finance the Company's ongoing development and research activities, as well as its general operating needs and ongoing expenses. At this stage, the Company is not yet able to finance its development by its own efforts, and must therefore regularly call on external financing, through private placements and financing such as the issue of convertible bonds. Over the next twelve months, the Company has reasons to believe that additional financing is likely to be obtained, although the probabilities depend on factors beyond the Company's control. The Company estimates that the net additional cash required to meet its needs over the next twelve months is around €4 million. The Company's management is actively working on all these sources of financing, and remains confident that it will be able to extend its cash flow horizon. Main characteristics of the Capital Increase The Chief Executive Officer of the Company, using the sub-delegation granted by the Board of Directors on July 20, 2023, itself using the delegation granted to it by the Company's General Meeting of the Shareholders of May 2 Acting on behalf of the FPS Bpifrance Innovation I - Compartment Venture fund, which it manages