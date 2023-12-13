Adocia is a biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins for the treatment of diabetes. At the end of 2022, the group had a portfolio of 4 products in clinical development (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, BioChaperone Combo, M1Pram-ADO09 and BioChaperone Glucagon) and 3 preclinical-stage products (BioChaperone® LisPram, BioChaperone® Glargine GLP-1 and BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP-1).