|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:08.173
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SES
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:07.2
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXANS
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:06.11
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:05.123
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:04.13
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:42:03.083
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ADOCIA
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:40:07.017
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:40:06.07
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VUSIONGROUP
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:40:05.073
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOLUTIONS 30 SE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:40:04.14
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:40:03.127
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|GETLINK SE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:38:07.567
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:38:06.583
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:38:05.6
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T15:30:03.223
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T15:12:05.117
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ALSTOM
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T15:04:07.053
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T15:00:06.447
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|ALD
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:58:05.4
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|ALSTOM
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:56:04.8
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|BNP PARIBAS HOME LOAN SFH
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:54:03.293
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE FEDERALE DE CREDIT MUTUEL
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:50:03.21
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BANQUE POPULAIRE BOURGOGNE FRANCHE-COMTE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:48:03.46
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|ATOS SE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T14:40:03.333
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T14:38:03.103
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|null
|2024-05-27T12:08:04.243
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T11:34:03.127
|Declarations
|Document
|CARREFOUR
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T10:22:03.117
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T10:18:03.07
|Declarations
|Document
|ENTREPRENDRE
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T10:16:03.297
|Declarations
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2024-05-27T00:00:00
|2024-05-27T10:14:03.593
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-26T10:06:41.82
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-26T10:06:38.58
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-26T10:06:05.747
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:22.477
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:18.58
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:15.097
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:11.377
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:07.84
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:29:04.077
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:39.663
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:35.32
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:31.277
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:26.973
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:23.01
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:21:18.777
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:14:04.923
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:13:16.097
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:13:12.233
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:06:02.817
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-25T10:02:05.253
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:06.983
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:06.1
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:05.237
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:04.387
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|WE.CONNECT
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:03.5
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:10:02.607
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:08:06.077
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|REMY COINTREAU
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:08:05.167
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:08:04.29
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COFACE SA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:08:03.45
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:08:02.583
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SIDETRADE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:07.087
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:06.213
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:05.343
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:04.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:03.583
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HAULOTTE GROUP
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:06:02.68
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FONCIERE INEA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:04:06.31
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:04:05.41
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|EIFFAGE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:04:04.497
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSEN SA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T18:04:02.563
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AMOEBA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T17:00:04.023
|Declarations
|Document
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T16:58:02.65
|Declarations
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:48:04.303
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:48:03.447
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:48:02.557
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:46:06.28
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VIRIDIEN
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:46:05.36
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|TELEPERFORMANCE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:46:04.443
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:46:03.537
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:44:07.313
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:44:06.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|WORLDLINE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:44:05.593
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T15:44:04.707
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T14:56:02.727
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|GROUPE PAROT
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T14:38:05.18
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|COVIVIO
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T14:38:02.573
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BELIEVE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T11:56:03.747
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|SANOFI
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T11:56:02.747
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BANQUE POPULAIRE GRAND OUEST
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T11:14:02.637
|Declarations
|Document
|INVENTIVA
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T11:12:02.69
|Declarations
|Document
|BNP PARIBAS
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T11:08:03.543
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|2024-05-24T00:00:00
|2024-05-24T11:08:02.613
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|MICROPOLE
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:52:58.763
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:52:54.927
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:45:46.223
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:45:41.613
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:45:37.187
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2024-05-24T10:45:32.587
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Adocia SA published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 13:44:08 UTC.