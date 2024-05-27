Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:08.173 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:07.2 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:06.11 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:05.123 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:04.13 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:42:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ADOCIA Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:40:07.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOITEC Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:40:06.07 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VUSIONGROUP Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:40:05.073 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:40:04.14 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:40:03.127 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:38:07.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:38:06.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:38:05.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T15:30:03.223 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
null 2024-05-27T15:12:05.117 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ALSTOM Link
null 2024-05-27T15:04:07.053 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2024-05-27T15:00:06.447 Prospectus Approbation ALD Link
null 2024-05-27T14:58:05.4 DocumentOperation Approbation ALSTOM Link
null 2024-05-27T14:56:04.8 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2024-05-27T14:54:03.293 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE FEDERALE DE CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2024-05-27T14:50:03.21 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE BOURGOGNE FRANCHE-COMTE Link
null 2024-05-27T14:48:03.46 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ATOS SE Link
null 2024-05-27T14:40:03.333 DocumentOperation Approbation ALSTOM Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T14:38:03.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
null 2024-05-27T12:08:04.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T11:34:03.127 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T10:22:03.117 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T10:18:03.07 Declarations Document ENTREPRENDRE Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T10:16:03.297 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2024-05-27T00:00:00 2024-05-27T10:14:03.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-05-26T10:06:41.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-26T10:06:38.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-26T10:06:05.747 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:22.477 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:18.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:15.097 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:11.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:07.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:29:04.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:39.663 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:35.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:31.277 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:26.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:23.01 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:21:18.777 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:14:04.923 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:13:16.097 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:13:12.233 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:06:02.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-25T10:02:05.253 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:06.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:06.1 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:05.237 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:04.387 DeclarationDirigeants Document WE.CONNECT Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:03.5 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:10:02.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:08:06.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document REMY COINTREAU Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:08:05.167 DeclarationDirigeants Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:08:04.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document COFACE SA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:08:03.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:08:02.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:07.087 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:06.213 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:05.343 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:04.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:03.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:06:02.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:04:06.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:04:05.41 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:04:04.497 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSEN SA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T18:04:02.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T17:00:04.023 Declarations Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T16:58:02.65 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:48:04.303 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:48:03.447 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:48:02.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:46:06.28 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VIRIDIEN Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:46:05.36 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:46:04.443 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:46:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:44:07.313 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:44:06.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:44:05.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T15:44:04.707 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T14:56:02.727 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE PAROT Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T14:38:05.18 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T14:38:02.573 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-05-24T11:56:03.747 Prospectus Approbation SANOFI Link
null 2024-05-24T11:56:02.747 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE GRAND OUEST Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T11:14:02.637 Declarations Document INVENTIVA Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T11:12:02.69 Declarations Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T11:08:03.543 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-24T00:00:00 2024-05-24T11:08:02.613 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
null 2024-05-24T10:52:58.763 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-24T10:52:54.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-24T10:45:46.223 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-24T10:45:41.613 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-24T10:45:37.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-24T10:45:32.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Adocia SA published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 13:44:08 UTC.