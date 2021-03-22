Adocia : Monthly reportings-2021

Number of shares and voting rights of ADOCIA as of February 28th, 2021

Lyon, France

Pursuant to the article L.233-8 II of the French « Code de Commerce » and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or « AMF ») charter

• A French société anonyme (corporation): ADOCIA

• Registered office: 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon

• Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment C

Month Date Total number of outstanding shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of exercisable voting rights (2) January 01/31/2021 7 020 629 9 788 212 9 760 822 February 02/28/2021 7 020 854 9 789 012 9 773 093

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement.

