ADOMANI : Envirotech Vehicles to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), DBA Envirotech Vehicles, a provider of new purpose-built electric vehicles, will host a conference call on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast, please use the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2214/40586

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use entry code 977968. International callers should dial (973) 528-0011 and use entry code 977968.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until April, 14, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and using replay passcode 40586. International callers should dial (919) 882-2331 and use replay passcode 40586.

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and help fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words 'planned,' 'expected,' 'believes,' 'strategy,' 'opportunity,' 'anticipated,' 'outlook,' 'designed' and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Adomani Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 16:53:01 UTC.

View source version on accesswire.com: