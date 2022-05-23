Adore Beauty : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS
05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
For personal use only
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
636 138 988
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Not Applicable
The holder ceased to be a
substantial holder on
May 19, 2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
May 19, 2022
The previous notice was dated
May 17, 2022
The holder became aware on
May 23, 2022
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Nature of
Consideration given in
Class (6) and number of
Person's
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
votes
change (4)
relation to change (5)
Securities affected
affected
05/18/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
165.20
118 Ordinary Shares
118
05/18/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,400.58
1,004 Ordinary Shares
1,004
05/18/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
266,559.60
200,000 Ordinary Shares
200,000
05/18/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,139.27
783 Ordinary Shares
783
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
145.23
103 Ordinary Shares
103
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
4,020.45
2,940 Ordinary Shares
2,940
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
87.10
63 Ordinary Shares
63
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
8,845.96
6,364 Ordinary Shares
6,364
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
24.21
18 Ordinary Shares
18
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
3,665.02
2,581 Ordinary Shares
2,581
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
2,099.86
1,484 Ordinary Shares
1,484
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
16,653.20
12,245 Ordinary Shares
12,245
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
6,118.95
4,294 Ordinary Shares
4,294
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
20,043.80
14,317 Ordinary Shares
14,317
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
15,537.15
11,509 Ordinary Shares
11,509
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
38,929.68
29,052 Ordinary Shares
29,052
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
590.47
431 Ordinary Shares
431
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
13,041.21
9,282 Ordinary Shares
9,282
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
692.50
500 Ordinary Shares
500
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
57.86
42 Ordinary Shares
42
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
5,312.58
3,892 Ordinary Shares
3,892
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
3,931.62
2,849 Ordinary Shares
2,849
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
8,405.38
6,113 Ordinary Shares
6,113
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
12,035.45
8,769 Ordinary Shares
8,769
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
15,288.47
11,283 Ordinary Shares
11,283
1
For personal use only
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
14,440.14
10,098 Ordinary Shares
10,098
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
12,140.04
8,976 Ordinary Shares
8,976
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
138.85
99 Ordinary Shares
99
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
2,226.24
1,546 Ordinary Shares
1,546
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
Sell
1,566.88
1,150 Ordinary Shares
1,150
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Borrow
N/A
73,139 Ordinary Shares
73,139
Collateral
05/19/2022
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Returned
N/A
73,139 Ordinary Shares
73,139
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units.
For personal use only
Signature
Name
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited
└───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
print name Wilson Li
capacity
Vice President
sign here
date
May 23, 2022
3
DIRECTIONS
For personal use only
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
4
GUIDE
only
Signature
Lodging period
use
Lodging Fee
Other forms to be
completed
personalFor
Additional information
Annexures
This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 605.
This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.
Nil
Nil
Nil
If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.
This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.
The person must give a copy of this notice:
within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.
To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must
use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
number the pages consecutively
print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
endorse the annexure with the words:
This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
sign and date the annexure.
The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.
Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Adore Beauty Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.