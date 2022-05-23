Log in
    ABY   AU0000109506

ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED

(ABY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/23 02:10:39 am EDT
1.460 AUD   -2.67%
Adore Beauty : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MS

05/23/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ADORE BEAUTY GROUP LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

636 138 988

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Not Applicable

The holder ceased to be a

substantial holder on

May 19, 2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

May 19, 2022

The previous notice was dated

May 17, 2022

The holder became aware on

May 23, 2022

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Nature of

Consideration given in

Class (6) and number of

Person's

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

votes

change (4)

relation to change (5)

Securities affected

affected

05/18/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

165.20

118 Ordinary Shares

118

05/18/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,400.58

1,004 Ordinary Shares

1,004

05/18/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

266,559.60

200,000 Ordinary Shares

200,000

05/18/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,139.27

783 Ordinary Shares

783

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

145.23

103 Ordinary Shares

103

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

4,020.45

2,940 Ordinary Shares

2,940

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

87.10

63 Ordinary Shares

63

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

8,845.96

6,364 Ordinary Shares

6,364

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

24.21

18 Ordinary Shares

18

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

3,665.02

2,581 Ordinary Shares

2,581

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

2,099.86

1,484 Ordinary Shares

1,484

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

16,653.20

12,245 Ordinary Shares

12,245

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

6,118.95

4,294 Ordinary Shares

4,294

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

20,043.80

14,317 Ordinary Shares

14,317

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

15,537.15

11,509 Ordinary Shares

11,509

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

38,929.68

29,052 Ordinary Shares

29,052

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

590.47

431 Ordinary Shares

431

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

13,041.21

9,282 Ordinary Shares

9,282

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

692.50

500 Ordinary Shares

500

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

57.86

42 Ordinary Shares

42

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

5,312.58

3,892 Ordinary Shares

3,892

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

3,931.62

2,849 Ordinary Shares

2,849

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

8,405.38

6,113 Ordinary Shares

6,113

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

12,035.45

8,769 Ordinary Shares

8,769

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

15,288.47

11,283 Ordinary Shares

11,283

1

For personal use only

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

14,440.14

10,098 Ordinary Shares

10,098

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

12,140.04

8,976 Ordinary Shares

8,976

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

138.85

99 Ordinary Shares

99

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

2,226.24

1,546 Ordinary Shares

1,546

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Sell

1,566.88

1,150 Ordinary Shares

1,150

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Borrow

N/A

73,139 Ordinary Shares

73,139

Collateral

05/19/2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Returned

N/A

73,139 Ordinary Shares

73,139

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Morgan Stanley

1585 Broadway, New York, New York, 10036, USA.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Legal & Compliance Department, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14

4QA, UNITED KINGDOM.

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited

Level 39, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, 2000, AUSTRALIA.

Signature

print name

Wilson Li

capacity

Vice President

sign here

date

May 23, 2022

2

Annexure A

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares or units.

For personal use only

Signature

Name

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

└─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited

  • └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
    └─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) └───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

print name Wilson Li

capacity

Vice President

sign here

date

May 23, 2022

3

DIRECTIONS

For personal use only

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

4

GUIDE

only

Signature

Lodging period

use

Lodging Fee

Other forms to be

completed

personalFor

Additional information

Annexures

This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 605.

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Nil

Nil

Nil

  1. If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.
  2. This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.
  3. The person must give a copy of this notice:
    1. within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
    2. by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
      1. a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
      2. the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

  1. use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
  2. show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
  3. number the pages consecutively
  4. print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
  5. identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
  6. endorse the annexure with the words:
    This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
  7. sign and date the annexure.
    The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 08:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
