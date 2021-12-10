Log in
    ADT   AU0000004772

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

(ADT)
Adriatic Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ADT

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 10, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ADT

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

2,263,659

09/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

624103162

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADT : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

converted

9/12/2021

2,263,659

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

9/12/2021

personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Paul Cronin

Dwellstone Limited

Dominic Roberts

Dominic Roberts

Geoff Eyre

Geoff Eyre

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

750,000

500,000

250,000

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 9/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

onlyIssue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,263,659

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

personalFor

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP 0.01335500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Performance Rights vested into CDIs based on various hurdles being met

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adriatic Metals plc published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
