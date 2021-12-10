Adriatic Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ADT
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday December 10, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ADT
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
2,263,659
09/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
624103162
1.3
ASX issuer code
Date of this announcement
10/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ADT : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
converted
9/12/2021
2,263,659
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
9/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Paul Cronin
Dwellstone Limited
Dominic Roberts
Dominic Roberts
Geoff Eyre
Geoff Eyre
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
750,000
500,000
250,000
Issue date
9/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Number of +securities to be quoted
2,263,659
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP 0.01335500
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Performance Rights vested into CDIs based on various hurdles being met
