  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Adriatic Metals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   AU0000004772

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

(ADT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:05 am
2.13 AUD   -6.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adriatic Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ADT

02/21/2022 | 01:41am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ADT

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

40,000

16/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

624103162

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ADT : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

converted

16/2/2022

40,000

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

16/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 8

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

40,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP 0.01335500

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Employee Performance Rights conversion

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adriatic Metals plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,60 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net cash 2021 60,2 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 319 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float -
Chart ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Adriatic Metals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,27 AUD
Average target price 3,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul David Cronin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Peter Eyre Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael Ian Rawlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Hill Chief Operating Officer
Sandra Bates Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADRIATIC METALS PLC-7.35%434
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.24%14 003
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED27.78%11 672
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.4.70%7 900
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-1.89%2 333
SILVERCREST METALS INC.10.10%1 253