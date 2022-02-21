Adriatic Metals : Application for quotation of securities - ADT

Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday February 21, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ADT
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
40,000
16/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 8
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
624103162
1.3
ASX issuer code
21/2/2022
2 / 8
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
3 / 8
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ADT : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
converted
16/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
16/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Issue date
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
4 / 8
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
40,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP 0.01335500
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Employee Performance Rights conversion
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Adriatic Metals plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.