  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Adriatic Metals PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   AU0000004772

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

(ADT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:05 am
2.13 AUD   -6.17%
01:41aADRIATIC METALS : Application for quotation of securities - ADT
PU
01:41aADRIATIC METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADT
PU
01/30ADRIATIC METALS : Quarterly Report & Cashflow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adriatic Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADT

02/21/2022 | 01:41am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ADTAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

100,000

16/02/2022

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADRIATIC METALS PLC

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

624103162

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

ADTAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

100,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

16/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

16/2/2022

Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Employee Performance Right Conversion

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

100,000

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adriatic Metals plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,60 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net cash 2021 60,2 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 62,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 319 M 434 M 434 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float -
Chart ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Adriatic Metals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,27 AUD
Average target price 3,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul David Cronin Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Geoffrey Peter Eyre Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael Ian Rawlinson Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Hill Chief Operating Officer
Sandra Bates Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADRIATIC METALS PLC-7.35%434
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.24%14 003
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED27.78%11 672
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.4.70%7 900
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-1.89%2 333
SILVERCREST METALS INC.10.10%1 253