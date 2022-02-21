Adriatic Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Date of this announcement
Monday February 21, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
ADTAL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
100,000
16/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ADRIATIC METALS PLC
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
624103162
1.3
ASX issuer code
ADT
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
in a class which is not quoted on ASX but which has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
ADTAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
ADTAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
100,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
16/2/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
16/2/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
16/2/2022
Will the +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Employee Performance Right Conversion
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
100,000
For personal use only
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Adriatic Metals plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:40:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-9,60 M
-13,0 M
-13,0 M
Net cash 2021
60,2 M
81,9 M
81,9 M
P/E ratio 2021
62,2x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
319 M
434 M
434 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
73
Free-Float
-
Chart ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ADRIATIC METALS PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2,27 AUD
Average target price
3,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target
71,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.