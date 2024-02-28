(Alliance News) - Adriatic Metals PLC on Wednesday celebrated progress at its flagship silver project, after seeing first concentrate produced a day prior.

Adriatic Metals is a Cheltenham, England-based precious and base metals developer, with licences in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia. The Vares silver project is the company's flagship asset in Bosnia.

Following first production, Adriatic Metals will continue to ramp up the project's processing plant with campaign processing over the next few months. It will achieve this via the down blending of high-grade stockpiled ore with lower grade stockpiles.

The Jameson flotation cells will then be added to the plant in March of this year. They are expected to further increase grade recovery.

According to the firm, the plant will continue to ramp up to nameplate processing capacity of 65,000 tonnes per month by the fourth quarter.

Adriatic Metals shares were trading 3.8% higher at 166.54 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

