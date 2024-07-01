(Alliance News) - Adriatic Metals PLC on Monday named Laura Tyler of BHP Group Ltd as a non-executive director, effective from today.

The Cheltenham, England-based exploration and development company owns a portfolio of licences in Bosnia & Herzegovina and Serbia.

In her time at BHP, Tyler has held positions as the inaugural chief technical officer, focusing on digital transformation, as well as asset president at Olympic Dam, chief geoscientist, and as chief of staff to BHP's chief executive officer. She has worked across the Americas, Australia, UK and Africa, principally in base metals, diamonds, aluminium and iron ore.

"Laura Tyler is a very welcome addition to the board, providing exceptional knowledge of not only the technical complexities of mining and producing from polymetallic orebodies, but also the embracing and implementing the latest cutting-edge technologies in the mining industry," said Chair Michael Rawlinson.

"This unique offering, along with her understanding of the highest levels of safety, governance and diversity, aligns perfectly with Adriatic's corporate ethos and focus on sustainable and modern mining in Europe. I and the rest of the board and management are excited to be working with Laura as we embark upon the next phase of our growth strategy and ramp up to commercial production and beyond."

Shares in Adriatic Metals were trading 0.3% lower at 202.00 pence each in London on Monday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

