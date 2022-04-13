Adris grupa d d : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share
04/13/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Trading announcement
Title
Issuer under observation - ADRS
In language
English
Short content
due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share
Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer ADRIS GRUPA d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share.