Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Adris grupa d. d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADRS   HRADRSRA0007

ADRIS GRUPA D. D.

(ADRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  04-11
460.00 HRK    0.00%
08:15aADRIS GRUPA D D : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share
PU
2021Adris grupa d. d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Adris Grupa D. D. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adris grupa d d : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share

04/13/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - ADRS
In language English
Short content due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share
Full content In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer ADRIS GRUPA d.d. into observation segment due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 15.50 HRK per share.
Publish date 13.04.2022. 14:12
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved ADRS
Back

Disclaimer

Adris grupa dd published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 12:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADRIS GRUPA D. D.
08:15aADRIS GRUPA D D : Due to the proposed decision to the General Assembly regarding dividend ..
PU
2021Adris grupa d. d. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021Adris Grupa D. D. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021ADRIS GRUPA D D : Interim financial statements 1Q2021(eng)
PU
2021ADRIS GRUPA D D : Decisions of the General Assembly Adris grupa d.d. 30062021
PU
2021ADRIS GRUPA D D : group's General Meeting held press realease 30062021
PU
2021ADRIS GRUPA D. D. : Proxy Statments
CO
2021Adris grupa d. d. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
2021Adris grupa d. d. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Adris grupa d. d.'s Equity Buyback announced on June 19, 2020, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 845 M 841 M 841 M
Net income 2021 296 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net Debt 2021 109 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 966 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 416
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ADRIS GRUPA D. D.
Duration : Period :
Adris grupa d. d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 460,00 HRK
Average target price 546,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Vitomir Palinec Finance Director & Member-Supervisory Board
Ante Vlahovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rino Bubicic Member-Supervisory Board
Tomislav Budin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hrvoje Patajac Member-Supervisory Board & Audit Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADRIS GRUPA D. D.0.00%1 002
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.38.95%35 823
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.22%34 555
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.55%34 486
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.76%32 368
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.72%32 255