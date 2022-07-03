Adroit Infotech : Annual General Meeting

Sub: Submission of Annual Report 2021-2022, Under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Including Notice of Thirty-Two Annual General Meeting)
In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22, along with the Notice of Thirty-Two Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Directors' Report, Auditor's Certificate on Corporate Governance, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Risk Management Report forms part of this Annual Report.
We request you to note that the AGM will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 09.00 AM IST through Video Conference (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).
Corporate Information
Notice of Shareholder
Directors Report
Report on Corporate Governance
Management Discussion and Analysis
6. Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements
Standalone Balance Sheet
Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss
Standalone Cash Flow Statement
Standalone Notes to Financial Statements
Significant Accounting Policies
Independent Auditors Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
Consolidated Notes to Financial Statements
Consolidated Significant Accounting Policies
18. Members Invitation, Information at glance & Instructions for e-voting
NOTICE is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Adroit Infotech Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."
2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Report of the Auditors thereon and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution.
"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the report of Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."
3. To re-appoint Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation as a Director at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible seeks re-appointment and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation at this meeting, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."
4.4. To appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as the Statutory Auditor of the Company and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for time being in force), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Firm Registration No.006186S), as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting on such remuneration and out of pocket expenses as may be determined by the Board of Directors from time to time."
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
5. Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all other applicable provisions, if any, under the Companies Act, 2013, including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to alter the Articles of Association of the Company by inserting the following clause:
ANNUAL REPORT 2021-2022
