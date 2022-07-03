Adroit Infotech : Annual General Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Adroit Infotech Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Report of the Auditors thereon and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution.

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the report of Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."

3. To re-appoint Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation as a Director at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible seeks re-appointment and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation at this meeting, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."

4. 4. To appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as the Statutory Auditor of the Company and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for time being in force), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Firm Registration No.006186S), as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting on such remuneration and out of pocket expenses as may be determined by the Board of Directors from time to time."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all other applicable provisions, if any, under the Companies Act, 2013, including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to alter the Articles of Association of the Company by inserting the following clause:

