    532172   INE737B01033

ADROIT INFOTECH LIMITED

(532172)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
14.42 INR   -2.30%
06:23aADROIT INFOTECH : Annual General Meeting
PU
05/21Adroit Infotech Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/04Adroit Infotech Limited announced a financing transaction
CI
Adroit Infotech : Annual General Meeting

07/03/2022 | 06:23am EDT
July 02, 2022

To,

To,

BSE LIMITED

The National Stock Exchange Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, BandraKurla Complex,

Dalal Street ,Mumbai - 400001

Bandra (East), Mumbai: 400051

Tel:022-22721233/34

Tel: 022-26598235/36/452

Fax: 022-22722131/2037/2061/41

Fax: 022-26598237/38

Email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

Email: cmlist@nse.co.in

corp.compliance@bseindia.com

Scrip Code: 532172

Scrip Code: ADROITINFO

Sub: Submission of Annual Report 2021-2022, Under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Including Notice of Thirty-Two Annual General Meeting)

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22, along with the Notice of Thirty-Two Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Directors' Report, Auditor's Certificate on Corporate Governance, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Risk Management Report forms part of this Annual Report.

We request you to note that the AGM will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 09.00 AM IST through Video Conference (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Adroit Infotech Limited

Sudha

Digitally signed by

Sudha Kiran Reddy

Kiran Reddy Sunkerneni

Date: 2022.07.02

Sunkerneni 23:00:18 +05'30'

Sudhakiran Reddy

Managing Director

Solutions. Simplified

Adroit Infotech Limited

2021-2022

32nd

ANNUAL REPORT

I N D E X

CONTENTS

  1. Corporate Information
  2. Notice of Shareholder
  3. Directors Report
  4. Report on Corporate Governance
  5. Management Discussion and Analysis

6. Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

  1. Standalone Balance Sheet
  2. Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss
  3. Standalone Cash Flow Statement
  4. Standalone Notes to Financial Statements
  5. Significant Accounting Policies
  6. Independent Auditors Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements
  7. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  8. Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
  9. Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
  10. Consolidated Notes to Financial Statements
  11. Consolidated Significant Accounting Policies

18. Members Invitation, Information at glance & Instructions for e-voting

PAGE NO.

1

2-45

46-61

62-74

75-78

79-85

86

87

88

89-105

106-114

115-119

120

121

122

123-138

139-148

149-153

Adroit Infotech Limited

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors:

Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni

Managing Director

Registered and Corporate Office:

Sunder Raj Nyaypathi

Independent Director

Plot No. 7A, MLA Colony, Road No. 12,

Sunitha Kuchakulla

Independent Director

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034.

Venkat Lakshma Reddy Patlola

Independent Director

Email: cs@adroitinfotech.com

Sridhar Pyata Reddy

Non-Independent Director

Website: www.adroitinfotech.com

Sunkireddy Rajashekar Reddy

Non-Independent Director

CIN: L72300TG1990PLC011129

Key Managerial Person:

Tel: +91-40-2355 2284/85/86

Fax: +91-40-2355 2283

Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni

Managing Director

Statutory Auditors:

Mohammed Salam

Chief Financial Officer

M/s. Niranjan & Narayan,

Suchita Dugar

Company Secretary &

Chartered Accountants

Compliance Officer

7-1-28/1/A/21, Shyamkaran Road, 21 Park,

Statutory Committees

Avenue Colony, Ameerpet, Hyderabad,

Telangana 500016.

Audit Committee:

Bankers:

Sunder Raj Nyaypathi

Chairman

HDFC BANK LIMITED

Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni

Member

Plot No. 1355A, Road No. 1 & 45 Jubilee,

Venkat Lakshma Reddy Patlola

Member

Hills, Hyderabad -500033.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

Registrar and Share Transfer Agents:

Venture Capital and Corporate

Sunder Raj Nyaypathi

Chairman

Investments Private Limited

Sunitha Kuchakulla

Member

12-10-167, Bharat Nagar,

Venkat Lakshma Reddy Patlola

Member

Hyderabad-500018,

Phone: +91 040-23818475/23818476

Stakeholders and Relationship Committee:

/23868023, Fax: +91 040-23868024

E mail: info@vccilindia.com

Sunder Raj Nyaypathi

Chairman

Stock Exchanges:

Venkat Lakshma Reddy Patlola

Member

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Sudhakiran Reddy Sunkerneni

Member

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-2022

1

Adroit Infotech Limited

NOTICE is hereby given that the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of Adroit Infotech Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9.00 A.M. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon; and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."

2. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the Report of the Auditors thereon and in this regard, pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution.

"RESOLVED THAT the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022 and the report of Auditors thereon laid before this meeting, be and are hereby considered and adopted."

3. To re-appoint Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation as a Director at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible seeks re-appointment and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") Mr. Sridhar Pyata Reddy (DIN: 07268714), who retires by rotation at this meeting, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation."

4. 4. To appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as the Statutory Auditor of the Company and if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for time being in force), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to appoint M/s. Rao & Shyam, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (Firm Registration No.006186S), as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting on such remuneration and out of pocket expenses as may be determined by the Board of Directors from time to time."

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

5. Alteration of Articles of Association of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without modification(s), the following resolution as a Special Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all other applicable provisions, if any, under the Companies Act, 2013, including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force, consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to alter the Articles of Association of the Company by inserting the following clause:

----------------

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-2022

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adroit Infotech Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
