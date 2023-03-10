ADS Maritime : 2022 Annual Report

Board of directors

Bjørn Tore Larsen

Chairman

Major shareholder of ADS Maritime Holding Plc, OSM Maritime Group,

OSM Aviation Academy Group and Norse Atlantic ASA.

Mr. Larsen is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Norway.

Bjørn Tore Larsen was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors on 10 August 2018. As at 31 December 2022, he held 53,398,573 shares in the Company, equivalent to 75.20% of the outstanding shares in the Company, through controlling ownership of BT Larsen & Co Ltd and affiliated companies.

Mario Demetriades

Director and Deputy Chariman

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

Mr. Demetriades was appointed to the Board of Directors on 10 August 2018. As at 31 December 2022 he owns no shares in the Company.