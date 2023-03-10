Advanced search
    ADS   CY0108052115

ADS MARITIME HOLDING PLC

(ADS)
03:18:56 2023-03-10
2.310 NOK   -1.28%
2022 Annual Report
ADS Maritime Holding Plc Annual Report 2022
New CFO of ADS Maritime Holding Plc
ADS Maritime : 2022 Annual Report

03/10/2023
2022

Annual Report

Contents

Board of directors

4

Directors` Report

5

Consolidated statement of

- comprehensive income

11

- fi nancial position

12

- cash ﬂows

13

- changes in equity

14

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

15

Parent Company unconsolidated statement of

- comprehensive income

29

- fi nancial position

30

- cash ﬂows

31

- changes in equity

32

Notes to the Parent Company financial statements

33

Independent auditor`s report

39

Contacts

43

2 | ADS Maritime Holding PLC 2022 Annual Report

Board of directors

Bjørn Tore Larsen

Chairman

Major shareholder of ADS Maritime Holding Plc, OSM Maritime Group,

OSM Aviation Academy Group and Norse Atlantic ASA.

Mr. Larsen is a Norwegian citizen and resides in Norway.

Bjørn Tore Larsen was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors on 10 August 2018. As at 31 December 2022, he held 53,398,573 shares in the Company, equivalent to 75.20% of the outstanding shares in the Company, through controlling ownership of BT Larsen & Co Ltd and affiliated companies.

Mario Demetriades

Director and Deputy Chariman

Marios Demetriades is an experienced Financial Services professional with significant experience as a Non-Executive Director in various listed and private companies in the Banking, Infrastructure and Shipping industries. He previously served as the Minister of Transport, Communications and Works for the Republic of Cyprus from 2014 to 2018 and held various positions in the Accounting, Investment and Banking sectors. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst holder and a member of the CFA Institute, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

Mr. Demetriades is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

Mr. Demetriades was appointed to the Board of Directors on 10 August 2018. As at 31 December 2022 he owns no shares in the Company.

3 | ADS Maritime Holding PLC 2022 Annual Report

Sofi Mylona

Director

Sofi Mylona is a Partner in the Shipping Department of the law firm Scordis, Papapetrou & Co. LLC in Cyprus and has over 20 years experience as an advocate focusing on Shipping, International Trade and Banking. She studied law at the University of Leicester and the Bar Vocational Course at Holborn College, in the United Kingdom. She is a member of Lincoln's Inn, Inns of Court (Barrister at Law), the Cyprus Bar Association, WISTA Cyprus and WISTA International.

Mrs. Mylona has served as member of the board of directors of various Cyprus registered shipping and other companies. Mrs. Mylona is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

Mrs. Mylona was appointed to the Board of Directors on 21 August 2019. As at 31 December 2022 she owns no shares in the Company.

Lia Papaiacovou

Director & Company Secretary

Lia Papaiacovou has more than 20 years' experience in the maritime industry and is currently the Head of Corporate and General manager of Shiphold Management Services Ltd and director of BT Larsen & Co Ltd. Mrs. Papaiacovou holds a degree in Business Administration, is a member of WISTA (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association) as well as being Chairperson and member of the PR Committee of the CSC (Cyprus Shipping Chamber) Events Committee. Mrs. Papaiacovou is a Cypriot citizen and resides in Cyprus.

Mrs. Papaiacovou was appointed to the Board of Directors on 21 August 2019. As at 31 December 2022 she owns no shares in the Company.

4 | ADS Maritime Holding PLC 2022 Annual Report

1. Operations and market

ADS Maritime Holding Plc is a shipping investment company established in 2018 and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company's strategy is to make counter-cyclical investments in quality ships bought at prices discounted to new building parity, as well as projects with long-term secured cashflow, low residual risk, and solid returns on equity. Since incorporation of the Company in 2018 a total of USD 69.8 million has been paid to shareholders, including dividends of USD 18.8 million and return of capital of USD 51 million.

The principal activities of ADS Maritime Holding Plc (the "Parent Company") and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the "Company") during the period from 2018 to 2020 were operating three VLCC tankers, predominantly in the Middle East Gulf to Far East Asia spot market. During the latter part of 2020 the Company sold all three vessels, locking in a significant gain for shareholders compared to the vessel purchase prices.

Main developments during 2022.

The Company issued new share capital in July 2022 giving a net USD 9,9 million cash proceeds. The cash will be used for further investments and general business purpose.

New investments in 2022.

In Q2 2022 the Company subscribed for a

20% interest in a PLSA (Profit and Loss Sharing Agreement) in a chartered-in VLCC trading

in Navig8's VL8 pool for a firm period of

12 months and with an option period of an additional 12 months. The Company will receive its share of the earnings from the Vessel as

it trades in the Pool and will be liable to pay its share of the fixed time charter hire. The Vessel was delivered on charter May 2022. The Company also subscribed in a PLSA on similar terms for a 20% interest in a chartered-inscrubber-fitted MR trading in Navig8's MR pool for a firm period of 36 months +/- 60 days,

delivery June.

In June 2022 the Company acquired a 5 % shareholding in AET Sea Shuttle AS and AET Sea Shuttle II AS, the owners of 4 modern shuttle tankers operating in the North Sea, mainly on long term charters to Equinor. Sellers were ADS Shipping Limited. The shares were acquired at a discount to valuations of the Vessels obtained from independent international brokers. The acquisition is financed by an interest-free sellers' credit repayable within 2 years.

In October 2022 the Company acquired a 10% share in United Overseas Products AS (UOG AS), owning two MR tankers. UOG Sparta delivered 26th October and will trade in the spot marked and UOG Oslo delivered 27th October and is also fixed on a 2 year charter with an optional period of 12 months. The Company will act as disponent owner with primary responsibility for following up the owning companies' activities related to the vessels.

The Company continues to evaluate investment opportunities in a range of vessel types and segments. The Company has a cash balance of USD 12.0 million at the end of 2022 which enables the Company to be in a position for further investments.

Management structure.

The administrative and corporate management of the Company has been provided by Arendals Dampskibsselskab AS. From July 2022 all corporate and management functions have been transferred to ADSMH Management AS, a 100% owned subsidiary of ASD Maritime Holding Plc.

5 | ADS Maritime Holding PLC 2022 Annual Report

Disclaimer

Ads Maritime Holding plc published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
