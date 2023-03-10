ADS Maritime : 2022 Annual Report

1. Operations and market
ADS Maritime Holding Plc is a shipping investment company established in 2018 and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company's strategy is to make counter-cyclical investments in quality ships bought at prices discounted to new building parity, as well as projects with long-term secured cashflow, low residual risk, and solid returns on equity. Since incorporation of the Company in 2018 a total of USD 69.8 million has been paid to shareholders, including dividends of USD 18.8 million and return of capital of USD 51 million.
The principal activities of ADS Maritime Holding Plc (the "Parent Company") and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the "Company") during the period from 2018 to 2020 were operating three VLCC tankers, predominantly in the Middle East Gulf to Far East Asia spot market. During the latter part of 2020 the Company sold all three vessels, locking in a significant gain for shareholders compared to the vessel purchase prices.
Main developments during 2022.
The Company issued new share capital in July 2022 giving a net USD 9,9 million cash proceeds. The cash will be used for further investments and general business purpose.
New investments in 2022.
In Q2 2022 the Company subscribed for a
20% interest in a PLSA (Profit and Loss Sharing Agreement) in a chartered-in VLCC trading
in Navig8's VL8 pool for a firm period of
12 months and with an option period of an additional 12 months. The Company will receive its share of the earnings from the Vessel as
it trades in the Pool and will be liable to pay its share of the fixed time charter hire. The Vessel was delivered on charter May 2022. The Company also subscribed in a PLSA on similar terms for a 20% interest in a chartered-inscrubber-fitted MR trading in Navig8's MR pool for a firm period of 36 months +/- 60 days,
delivery June.
In June 2022 the Company acquired a 5 % shareholding in AET Sea Shuttle AS and AET Sea Shuttle II AS, the owners of 4 modern shuttle tankers operating in the North Sea, mainly on long term charters to Equinor. Sellers were ADS Shipping Limited. The shares were acquired at a discount to valuations of the Vessels obtained from independent international brokers. The acquisition is financed by an interest-free sellers' credit repayable within 2 years.
In October 2022 the Company acquired a 10% share in United Overseas Products AS (UOG AS), owning two MR tankers. UOG Sparta delivered 26th October and will trade in the spot marked and UOG Oslo delivered 27th October and is also fixed on a 2 year charter with an optional period of 12 months. The Company will act as disponent owner with primary responsibility for following up the owning companies' activities related to the vessels.
The Company continues to evaluate investment opportunities in a range of vessel types and segments. The Company has a cash balance of USD 12.0 million at the end of 2022 which enables the Company to be in a position for further investments.
Management structure.
The administrative and corporate management of the Company has been provided by Arendals Dampskibsselskab AS. From July 2022 all corporate and management functions have been transferred to ADSMH Management AS, a 100% owned subsidiary of ASD Maritime Holding Plc.