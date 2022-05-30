Log in
    ADS   CY0108052115

ADS MARITIME HOLDING PLC

(ADS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/27 10:04:36 am EDT
1.920 NOK   +0.79%
ADS Maritime : has subscribed for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR

05/30/2022 | 02:06am EDT
ADS Maritime Holding Plc ("the Company") has subscribed for a 20% interest in a chartered-in scrubber-fitted MR ("the Vessel") that will trade in Navig8's MR pool ("the Pool") for a firm period of 36 months +/- 60 days.

The Company will receive its share of the earnings from the Vessel as it trades in the Pool and will be liable to pay its share of the fixed time charter hire. The Vessel will be delivered on charter in late May 2022.

"By this T/C-in opportunity the Company is widening its exposure to the freight markets by entering into the product sector in addition to the exposure already in place towards the spot crude market through VLCC charter", said CEO Terje Bodin Larsen. "We continue to evaluate other investment opportunities in the maritime sector with a plan to build out the Company's portfolio in the near term. This transaction will be funded with cash on hand, but we anticipate returning to the market to raise capital in support of larger projects."

Contacts:

Terje Bodin Larsen, CEO
+47 905 35 543
tbl@ads.no

Dagfinn Andersen, CFO
+47 922 91 001
dagfinn.andersen@ads.no

Disclaimer

Ads Maritime Holding plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,21 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,73 M 4,73 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ADS MARITIME HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
ADS Maritime Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terje Bodin Larsen Chief Executive Officer
Bjørn-Tore Larsen Chairman
Marios Demetriades Deputy Chairman
Sofi Mylona Director
Lia Papaiacovou Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADS MARITIME HOLDING PLC19.40%5
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.1.40%26 101
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.15.58%8 151
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.43.54%3 342
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA34.09%3 022
COSTAMARE INC.13.44%1 775