ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership With Charging Project Management Specialist amperio - First Order of 101 ChargePost Systems Placed for 2023

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading manufacturer of battery-based, ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced it has signed a master agreement with Cologne-based charging project management specialist amperio GmbH for the expansion of fast-charging infrastructure in Germany. Slate Asset Management (“Slate“), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, will provide the financing for the agreement. amperio will initially be installing 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems, starting in 2023.

Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy (left) and Oliver P. Kaul, managing director, amperio (right), announce strategic partnership. amperio will install 101 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost systems starting in 2023. To mark the start of the collaboration, the two companies today installed and commissioned the first ChargePost charging system in Limburg an der Lahn. (Photo: Business Wire)

To mark the start of the collaboration, the two companies are today installing and commissioning the first ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost charging system in Limburg an der Lahn. The charging station—installed in the public parking garage at the Limburg-Süd ICE station—will enable ultra-fast charging of e-vehicles for the "LahnStar” on-demand shuttle service, part of the city of Limburg public transportation system.

amperio is one of the first providers to implement and test the ChargePost system's functionality in everyday use including battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charging along with energy storage as a decentralized energy platform, peak-load capping and optimization of self-consumption. As part of the project, amperio plans to install the ultra-fast charging stations across the country at more than 100 already contractually secured public locations, thus dramatically expanding the fast-charging network in Germany.

amperio employs experienced experts who have previously conducted site analyses, planned and implemented charging infrastructure projects, and operated charging stations both technically and commercially. The cooperation with ADS-TEC Energy is an important step toward a new strategic focus on DC and HPC charging stations. Oliver P. Kaul, managing director of amperio, said, " To meet the rapidly growing energy demand for renewable traction power, drivers of pure battery electric vehicles need more DC and HPC charging points. These must be able to be installed quickly despite limited grid capacity. Likewise, an integrated payment terminal should be available and allow drivers to have the best charging experience even when paying. We are therefore very pleased to have found a German manufacturer in ADS-TEC Energy with whom we can implement this vision. The manufacturer's proven technology, the production location in Germany and the innovative approach of the technology motivated us to cooperate with ADS-TEC. We see great potential in the collaboration for the expansion of the German fast charging network."

Christian Schmid, managing director and global head of infrastructure at Slate, said, "We are thrilled to support the rollout of this framework agreement between amperio and ADS-TEC Energy. The installation of these chargers across Germany demonstrates a continued effort by Slate and amperio to make sustainability infrastructure more accessible and ubiquitous throughout the country, including at many of our own properties." Majority shareholder of amperio GmbH, Slate Asset Management, owns charging stations and finances them for its own use as well as for potential third parties like amperio. It also sources management services from amperio. Slate's portfolio, which includes more than 225 grocery stores across Germany and an extensive network of tenants focused on environmental sustainability, will create a variety of opportunities to accelerate amperio's growth.

ChargePost combines bidirectional battery storage, fast charging station and advertising platform

ADS-TEC Energy’s recently introduced ChargePost system combines two DC fast charging points together with battery storage, power electronics and air conditioning in an extremely powerful, compact and low-noise system. It takes charging to a whole new level with an all -in-one design that takes up less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. ChargePost features two charging points for ultra-fast charging of e-vehicles – delivering up to more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) in just a few minutes - with DC power of up to 300 kW for one vehicle and 150 kW for two charging points used simultaneously, 144 or 201 kWh battery capacity, and optional additions of one or two 75-inch advertising displays that cover the entire length of the outer surfaces.

With simple, quick assembly by forklift, ChargePost features plug-and-play installation at ground level, connecting directly to the existing, power-limited low-voltage grid. As an energy platform, ChargePost not only stores energy, but can also feed it back into the grid and thus be used for other applications like grid services. With more than 10 years of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery-storage solutions and fast-charging systems including energy management systems. And ADS-TEC Energy products are "Made in Germany": ChargePost is manufactured in Dresden, while research and development take place in Nürtingen.

ADS-TEC Energy CEO Thomas Speidel explained: "We are very pleased to be able to demonstrate the strengths of our newly developed ChargePost system together with amperio. The ultra-fast charging system, in combination with energy storage, is also a decentralized energy platform that can be used many times over. The integration of up to two 75-inch monitors as attractive advertising space offers additional revenue opportunities for charging station operators.”

Due to its special performance and efficiency with minimal size, ADS-TEC Energy 2022's charging technology was nominated for the German Future Prize by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

About amperio

amperio GmbH, Cologne is a leading specialist planning office for charging infrastructure and operator of charging stations. Since 2012, amperio has been supporting companies, cities and municipalities in developing individual charging concepts, installing charging stations and billing charging processes. In doing so, amperio relies on a holistic service that includes site analysis, profitability analysis, business model analysis, technical consulting, back-end service (monitoring and billing), the operation of charging points, and energy management and subsidy consulting. In addition, amperio offers two charging infrastructure concepts developed in-house with its Charge2Go and Mitarbeiter-Strom products. The company has already implemented over 2,000 charging points for customers such as Volvo, Groupe PSA, Tesla, Fastned, the city of Düren, Bad Ems and Ludwigshafen.

amperio GmbH is part of Slate Asset Management, a global alternative investment platform, which holds a majority stake in amperio GmbH.

More information at amperio.eu

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”) and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US” and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, “ADSE”). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on: www.adstec-energy.com

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus, and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities.

Visit slateam.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial activities, such as the Company’s ability to secure critical materials for production and anticipated timing for recognition of revenue from new orders. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical events including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; changes to battery energy storage standards; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2022, which is available on our website at https://adstec-energy.com/corporate-governance/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

