    ADSE   IE000DU292E6

ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC

(ADSE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/04 12:07:32 pm EDT
6.640 USD   -6.21%
01:19pADS-TEC Energy CEO to Speak on EV Charging Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions at Financial Times “Future of the Car 2022” Summit
BU
05/02ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance
AQ
04/28ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance
BU
ADS-TEC Energy CEO to Speak on EV Charging Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions at Financial Times “Future of the Car 2022” Summit

05/04/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced that its Founder and CEO Thomas Speidel will be speaking at The Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 summit during the conference’s EV Battery Day on May 12, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504006001/en/

Speidel will be part of the expert panel, “Building the EV charging infrastructure in time,” which will address the challenges and solutions for a successful and speedy rollout of EV charging. The panel will discuss steps countries and companies are taking, including California’s fast-charging program and issues associated with truck charging, among other topics. Speidel will be joined by panelists Swarna Ramanathan, partner, McKinsey & Company; Elke Temme, senior vice president, Charging & Energy, Volkswagen Group Components; and David Wright, chief engineer, National Grid. Imogen Pierce, head of communications, Bubblr, will moderate the session, which will be held at 10:50 – 11:30 a.m. BST.

The Financial Times Future of the Car summit is where visionary OEMs, industry shakers and challenger brands come together to examine the technology, consumer and business model trends forever changing the way cars are made and sold. Now in its 8th year, the gathering of carmakers and their technology partners will be held in person on May 9-12, 2022 at The Brewery London as well as virtually. The full event agenda and registration information can be found on the event website.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy is a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology that draws on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, storage solutions and fast charging systems, including the corresponding energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

More information on www.adstec-energy.com


All news about ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC
01:19pADS-TEC Energy CEO to Speak on EV Charging Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions at F..
BU
05/02ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance
AQ
04/28ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Guidance
BU
04/28ADS-TEC Energy PLC Announces Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/28ADS-TEC Energy PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/20ADS-TEC Energy to Release 2021 Earnings
BU
03/10Ads-Tec Energy, GenZ EV Solutions to Debut Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charger
MT
03/04ADS-TEC Energy Names GenZ EV Solutions as Automotive Industry Distributor for its Batte..
PR
03/04ADS-TEC Energy announces GenZ EV Solutions designate distributor of its electric vehicl..
CI
02/16ADS-TEC Energy Says Smart City Buys 200 EV Charging Stations for $30 Million
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 36,8 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
Net income 2021 -12,7 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net cash 2021 186 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 328 M 346 M 346 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 32,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Average target price 15,67 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gerhart Speidel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Stephen Moroney Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Joachim Lauk Chairman
Thorsten Ochs Chief Technology Officer
Joseph N. Brancato Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADS-TEC ENERGY PLC-22.45%346
ACCENTURE PLC-26.47%193 073
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.24%169 396
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%119 193
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.06%92 548
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.37%84 445