ADS-TEC Energy is unveiling new product features for its ChargePost ultra-fast charging solution at Power2Drive in Munich. These include longer cables with a higher current rating, an optional cable suspension for commercial vehicles and trucks, and a roof that supports PV. Visit ADS-TEC Energy at Power2Drive in Hall C6, Stand 410.

ADS-TEC Energy, the world's leading provider of battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, will be presenting two new optional product features for the ChargePost at the international trade fair for charging infrastructure and electromobility, Power2Drive Europe from June 19 to 21.

"For the first time we will be showcasing our practical cable management system and the addition of a practical roof over ChargePost. This roof can connect with PV modules to power ChargePost’s large advertising screens and other components," says Sascha König, Director of Product Marketing Charging at ADS-TEC Energy. These features offer customers valuable benefits including an enhanced customer experience, a reduction in energy costs, and an expansion of the ChargePost's applications.

The new optional cable suspension and the wide cable arms give customers more installation flexibility when planning new buildings or in existing parking lots. They also extend the reach to a broader range of vehicle types, with charging sockets for commercial vehicles and trucks. The cable suspension features LED lighting which ensures good illumination of the parking area for a pleasant and safe charging experience.

ADS-TEC Energy is also introducing new, high performance charging cables that boost charging for 400-volt vehicles by increasing the power from 200 amps to up to 400 amps with a constant current of 375 amps.

What distinguishes the ADS-TEC Energy product range is its support for multiple applications. Founder and CEO Thomas Speidel explains: "We want to offer more than just fast charging stations. Thanks to their integrated and intelligent battery storage, our solutions support a wide range of services."

The integrated battery, for example, allows the ultra-fast charging of electric cars in just a few minutes instead of hours, even on power-limited grid connections. The high charging power is simply drawn from the internal memory when required, and starts being replenished during the charging process. This delivers ultra-fast charging anywhere – without any costly grid expansion – for dozens of cars a day on each charging station.

The built-in storage system also provides energy and other services that are becoming increasingly valuable to customers:

Integration with locally generated solar power

The ability to avoid expensive peak loads

Trading energy on the grid as surpluses and shortages become more frequent

Generate advertising revenue through two optional 75" LED screens

"Flexibility is a key factor in the energy transition and we are addressing this with our products and services," continues Speidel. "A single investment delivers many possible uses - our customers appreciate this because it brings business benefits, saves resources, and promotes the energy transition in equal measure."

The installation of battery-buffered fast chargers is easy. Traditionally, to offer super-fast charging at high capacity, businesses would have to expand the power grid at these locations. This is expensive, requires a lot of space for transformer stations and switchgear, and takes months to obtain approvals.

Baden-Wurttemberg-based company ADS-TEC Energy eliminates these challenges. "In customer locations around the world, we have proven that dozens of vehicles can be charged quickly in one day. We achieve this with a storage system that can operate in parallel in all directions, constantly recharges itself, and always provides the highest possible charging capacity," adds König.

The technology developed by ADS-TEC Energy has already won numerous awards, most recently the German Innovation Award 2024. In 2022, it was nominated for the German Future Prize by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany and included in the "Circle of Excellence".

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

