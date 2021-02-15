Log in
ADT INC.

ADT
ADT : Command & Control Smart Home Platform Reaches 1 Million Installations

02/15/2021 | 11:09am EST
ADT has reached a milestone as its award-winning smart home security platform, ADT Command & Control, surpassed 1 million installations this month. This milestone was achieved less than two years after Command & Control's nationwide introduction in 2019 as the successor to ADT Pulse - the first widely adopted smart home security system. More than 3 million ADT customers now enjoy the convenience and peace of mind provided by an ADT interactive smart home security system.

ADT Command integrates security with smart home convenience to create a smarter and safer home or workplace. Whether it is through the ADT Command panel or on the ADT Control mobile app, the Command & Control system integrates with more than 150 devices to help fit every customer's needs and lifestyle - at home and in the workplace.

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 16:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
