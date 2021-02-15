ADT : Command & Control Smart Home Platform Reaches 1 Million Installations

ADT has reached a milestone as its award-winning smart home security platform, ADT Command & Control, surpassed 1 million installations this month. This milestone was achieved less than two years after Command & Control's nationwide introduction in 2019 as the successor to ADT Pulse - the first widely adopted smart home security system. More than 3 million ADT customers now enjoy the convenience and peace of mind provided by an ADT interactive smart home security system.

ADT Command integrates security with smart home convenience to create a smarter and safer home or workplace. Whether it is through the ADT Command panel or on the ADT Control mobile app, the Command & Control system integrates with more than 150 devices to help fit every customer's needs and lifestyle - at home and in the workplace.