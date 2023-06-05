ADT : Commercial unveils new Everon customer engagement platform

ADT Commercial, a leading security integrator and premier provider of commercial security, fire, life safety, and guarding services in the U.S., today launched the redesign, rebrand and user experience transformation of its customer engagement platform to Everon (formerly eSuite).

The development of the modernized Everon platform was driven by years of direct customer feedback to provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience that boasts a host of new features, system efficiencies, mobile responsiveness and supportive, self-service functions.

Enhancements to prioritize action

Everon's more intuitive, web-based platform provides ADT Commercial customers with immediate, user-friendly access to security system information and insights to be able to make critical decisions and take action. The modernized user interface includes a dark-mode desktop experience and enhanced dashboards that prioritize account and alarm data based on each organization's individual preferences, so the most important information that requires customer action is displayed first.

Additionally, Everon is the most efficient iteration of ADT Commercial's customer engagement platform, retrieving and displaying data more quickly than ever before with amplified mobile responsiveness for effective solution management on the go.

"Everything across Everon is about prioritizing action, so that our customers feel more empowered at every turn. We want them to feel like they have total ownership over their systems - from wherever they are, even on the go," said Jay Robertson, Senior Vice President, Product Management for ADT Commercial. "It's about supporting them with valuable insights, a more mobile responsive experience, and self-service functionalities that allow them to take meaningful action and streamline their security, fire and life safety programs and operations."

Branding for innovation and excellence

The philosophy behind the new brand and name was approached with a similar intent, and how - not unlike Everon - ADT Commercial is "always on" - 24/7/365 - and aims to serve its customers to the highest standard of quality.

"We wanted the Everon brand to communicate the true essence of ADT Commercial and how our customers interact with our company," said Beth Tarnoff, Vice President, Marketing & Communications for ADT Commercial. "At its core, our customer engagement platform strives to simplify the complex, drives performance and inspires confidence with our customers - in their management, the decisions they make, and in their security-, fire- and life-safety programs.

"Not only does the name Everon literally convey our plan to be 'always on' and our willingness to go above and beyond for our customers, it speaks to the intersecting values of excellence and innovation that embody our relationship-driven approach as an integrator. With the new Everon name and platform, we were able to bring together the key values of our company to be interacted with and displayed across this critical customer touchpoint portal."

Customer-driven features

Based entirely on customer-driven feedback, the new Everon platform supports users with:

Ease of management: Data is prioritized based on customer preference. The most important information requiring action is presented first across dashboards to help customers quickly make decisions and efficiently manage account needs and settings.

Improved visibility:Everon provides a more comprehensive view of security-, fire- and life-safety systems across all locations in real time, whether the customer has one site or thousands. Customers can expect to see new, modernized location tags to replace the older location groups feature, allowing a wider range of use and function.

Documentation and reporting: Customers are empowered with robust analytics and reporting on their systems, and can leverage a single platform to document incident evidence and manage system test results, alarm history, open/close reporting and more.

Self-service features

Everon offers a host of self-service features, allowing users the convenience and flexibility to perform many administrative and critical account management tasks remotely, including the ability to:

Place system on test and view test event history

Update billing info and pay invoices online

View and update system schedules

Update contact lists and keypad codes

Arm and disarm compatible systems remotely

Set open/close schedules

Additional features

Everon also allows users to interact with the service and installation process and pull critical reports, including the ability to:

Submit service requests online

View service history and technician resolution notes

View real-time service call status

Manage service and installation work

View service, installation and inspection reports

"We're so excited to introduce Everon to our customers and the industry, and to let everyone know that this is only the beginning," Robertson said. "We view Everon as constantly evolving, and we'll be continuing to solicit feedback from our customers as we consider new features and explore new functionalities. This platform is for them - we want their needs and input always baked into its DNA."

The new user interface will launch to all new customers in August 2023, while current eSuite users will be systematically migrated to Everon over the next 12 months, beginning in early 2024.

ADT Commercial is currently displaying a demo of the Everon user experience in booth 1009 this week at NRF PROTECT. Click here to learn more.