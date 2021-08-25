Log in
    ADT   US00090Q1031

ADT INC.

(ADT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/25 11:51:37 am
8.415 USD   +0.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADT : Innovating To Help Connect And Protect ADT Customers

08/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
By: Jim DeVries, ADT President & CEO

ADT has been the leader in home security innovation since our company's founding, and we continue that proud tradition today, more than at any time in our industry's evolution. Today, ADT is employing technology like machine learning (ML) to help connect and protect our customers in more secure and helpful ways than ever before.

ML in ADT's smart home security systems give people and families even more protection and peace of mind. For instance, if you forget to close a window at night, you'll get a reminder to close it. Or, if a door or window that is usually closed gets opened, you can receive an unusual activity alert. And, ML learns the difference between the faces of family members and visitors so you can know when your child gets home from school with a simple app alert.

IoT devices have changed the way many people interact with their homes every day - I can tell my Google voice assistant to arm and disarm my ADT security system, for example. We're working to connect more of our customers' favorite IoT devices with ADT systems for greater security and more convenience by supporting Matter. And, we're doing exciting work on proactive protection that makes better use of data, already produced by IoT in the home, to stop small issues before they become major problems, like water leaks.

Advances in video analytics, a type of ML, also hold tremendous opportunity to help solve one of home security's most vexing problems - false alarms. It's an area we're intently focused on solving at ADT, and our research and development in this area alongside our new partners at Google, have brought us much closer to solving this universal challenge.

And, for verified alarms, video analytics holds great promise in helping to save more lives thanks to better data. Your ADT system will be capable of providing first responders with managed access to critical information to help them render aid - like if people or pets are present in a home that's on fire. In the future, this kind of real-time information can be accessed by firefighters in their vehicles while on the way to an emergency - this is groundbreaking work in protection and something we can all be proud of.

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 232 M - -
Net income 2021 -376 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,1x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 6 964 M 6 964 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ADT INC.
Duration : Period :
ADT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,38 $
Average target price 12,58 $
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. DeVries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Likosar CFO & President-Corporate Development
Marc E. Becker Chairman
Donald M. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Harriet K. Harty Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADT INC.5.73%6 964
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.13.38%79 344
GARMIN LTD.44.94%33 354
ALLEGION PLC20.64%12 593
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.46%10 262
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565