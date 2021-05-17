Log in
ADT  : Protecting Pets from Home Fires
PU
05/14ADT  : #1 Smart Home Security Provider Five Years Running
PU
05/05ADT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
ADT : Protecting Pets from Home Fires

05/17/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
Bob Tucker, Director, Corporate Affairs

'My fur babies' is how Jane Cruz describes her two beloved cats, Allie and Blake.

'They mean the world to us and without them, we would be heartbroken,' said Jane.

The unthinkable almost happened April 15 when Jane and her husband, Tony, left the cats home alone. Within minutes, an exposed wire in a dishwasher sparked a fire, filling the small house in a Detroit suburb with smoke.

Fortunately, the home's ADT monitored security system detected the fire and sent a signal to one of the company's monitoring centers in Tennessee. It also alerted Jane and Tony through their mobile devices.

Tony rushed home, arriving alongside firefighters. While they snuffed out the smoke, Tony coaxed Allie and Blake outside. The rapid response prevented any significant damage to the home and saved the cats.

Given that small animals breathe more rapidly than humans, pets can quickly die from smoke inhalation. In fact, the National Fire Prevention Association estimates 500,000 pets are affected by home fires each year with 40,000 dying, mostly in homes without monitored fire protection.

To raise awareness, ADT and the American Kennel Club (AKC) teamed up to declare July 15 as National Pet Fire Safety Day.

ADT also distributes free pet window alerts which can be affixed to front doors or windows. During an emergency, responders will know the accurate number of pets to search for after humans are helped.

Jane and Tony are grateful tragedy was avoided. They got to thank firefighters during an ADT LifeSaver celebration on May 12 where they also met Pryj Kelley, the ADT dispatcher who received the alarm signal and called 911.

'I am so happy everything turned out okay and ADT was there when you needed us,' said Pryj.

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 212 M - -
Net income 2021 -288 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,1x
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 7 716 M 7 716 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 85,8%
Technical analysis trends ADT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,92 $
Last Close Price 9,30 $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. DeVries Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Boyce Co-President & Chief Business Development Officer
Jeffrey A. Likosar CFO & President-Corporate Development
Marc E. Becker Chairman
Donald M. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADT INC.18.47%7 716
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.11%88 090
GARMIN LTD.17.32%26 975
ALLEGION PLC20.51%12 619
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.39%10 752
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565