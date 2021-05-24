ADT : Stands in Support of the AAPI Community

By: Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security & Strategic Projects

Holly Borgmann, ADT's VP of Government Affairs, and I recently held a meeting with Asian American Pacific Islander community-based organization leaders and elected officials to educate on and offer a free safety resource that helps provide security and peace of mind to users. ADT believes that everyone deserves to feel safe, and we think that ADT's free mobile safety app, SoSecure™ by ADT, can help those in the AAPI community feel a little safer and more secure in their day-to-day lives. We are proud to support all members of our community and provide a free tool that makes it easier to experience the mission we support and the quality service we provide.

SoSecure allows users to discreetly 'call' for help with a simple swipe, tap, or voice command on their mobile phone, which sends the user's location to ADT's professionally trained monitoring centers, who can text or talk with the user to get more information, or contact police directly, on the user's behalf. Available for free download on both iOS and Android, this safety app can be used by individuals concerned with their own safety, or by those witnessing an event that they'd like to report.

A Resource & Support

As the AAPI community continues to be targeted with a surge of violence and hate crimes, people are not only are concerned for their physical safety, they are also experiencing immense mental distress. Even with public statements of support from celebrities, activists, and politicians, a recent study from Stop AAPI Hate is reporting that there have been at least 3,795 reported hate incidents targeting Asian Americans in just the past year alone, from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

SoSecure can be an important tool for the AAPI community since the interface is graphical in nature, easy to use, and provides multiple ways to launch an alert to ADT. Our experienced monitoring agents are always there to help and can alleviate the stigma for people that are hesitant to call 911. Our agents can help a member of the AAPI community through a moment of reassurance or during a time where they need emergency help. It is a tool that is free to use and always with you, making it an important resource.

SoSecure is a great tool for victims to get help as no communication with ADT is required. As long as the SOS slider is activated, ADT will act on that alarm and know the user's name, physical description, and location. The location of the user is captured, and ADT can pass it off during the request for dispatch, so the user doesn't even need to know their exact location. Bystanders can also text or talk with an ADT agent for help if the incident requires a discreet way to ask for help, and an agent will have access to the same information.

24/7 Professional Monitoring

Our professional monitoring agents receive information in a secure portal that enables ADT to deliver unique professional monitoring experiences that enhance user safety, provide reassurance, and equip 911 centers with information to enable faster response.

The same 24/7 ADT professional monitoring and emergency response services that people have trusted in their homes and businesses for 146 years is available to users in the palm of their hand for peace of mind while on the go.

SoSecure's Recent Award Recognition

ADT believes that everyone has the right to feel safe and the extension of our capabilities to mobile allows us to deliver on that mission. ADT's SoSecure app has been recognized as deserving the highest awards for mobile safety technology. Most recently, SoSecure has been named the recipient of The Monitoring Association (TMA) Security Sales & Integration's (SSI)2021 TMA/SSI Monitoring Technology 'Marvel' Award, Campus Security & Life Safety's 2021 Secure Campus Awards, and the 2021 American Business Awards® Stevie Award for Product Innovation.