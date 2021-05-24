Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ADT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   US00090Q1031

ADT INC.

(ADT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/24 03:03:51 pm
10.495 USD   +2.89%
02:41pADT  : Stands in Support of the AAPI Community
PU
05/21ADT  : Inside the Secretive ADT Engineering Lab Where Testing is Life
PU
05/17ADT  : Protecting Pets from Home Fires
PU
ADT : Stands in Support of the AAPI Community

05/24/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
By: Leah Page, Vice President, Mobile Security & Strategic Projects

Holly Borgmann, ADT's VP of Government Affairs, and I recently held a meeting with Asian American Pacific Islander community-based organization leaders and elected officials to educate on and offer a free safety resource that helps provide security and peace of mind to users. ADT believes that everyone deserves to feel safe, and we think that ADT's free mobile safety app, SoSecure™ by ADT, can help those in the AAPI community feel a little safer and more secure in their day-to-day lives. We are proud to support all members of our community and provide a free tool that makes it easier to experience the mission we support and the quality service we provide.

SoSecure allows users to discreetly 'call' for help with a simple swipe, tap, or voice command on their mobile phone, which sends the user's location to ADT's professionally trained monitoring centers, who can text or talk with the user to get more information, or contact police directly, on the user's behalf. Available for free download on both iOS and Android, this safety app can be used by individuals concerned with their own safety, or by those witnessing an event that they'd like to report.

A Resource & Support

As the AAPI community continues to be targeted with a surge of violence and hate crimes, people are not only are concerned for their physical safety, they are also experiencing immense mental distress. Even with public statements of support from celebrities, activists, and politicians, a recent study from Stop AAPI Hate is reporting that there have been at least 3,795 reported hate incidents targeting Asian Americans in just the past year alone, from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021.

SoSecure can be an important tool for the AAPI community since the interface is graphical in nature, easy to use, and provides multiple ways to launch an alert to ADT. Our experienced monitoring agents are always there to help and can alleviate the stigma for people that are hesitant to call 911. Our agents can help a member of the AAPI community through a moment of reassurance or during a time where they need emergency help. It is a tool that is free to use and always with you, making it an important resource.

SoSecure is a great tool for victims to get help as no communication with ADT is required. As long as the SOS slider is activated, ADT will act on that alarm and know the user's name, physical description, and location. The location of the user is captured, and ADT can pass it off during the request for dispatch, so the user doesn't even need to know their exact location. Bystanders can also text or talk with an ADT agent for help if the incident requires a discreet way to ask for help, and an agent will have access to the same information.

24/7 Professional Monitoring

Our professional monitoring agents receive information in a secure portal that enables ADT to deliver unique professional monitoring experiences that enhance user safety, provide reassurance, and equip 911 centers with information to enable faster response.

The same 24/7 ADT professional monitoring and emergency response services that people have trusted in their homes and businesses for 146 years is available to users in the palm of their hand for peace of mind while on the go.

SoSecure's Recent Award Recognition

ADT believes that everyone has the right to feel safe and the extension of our capabilities to mobile allows us to deliver on that mission. ADT's SoSecure app has been recognized as deserving the highest awards for mobile safety technology. Most recently, SoSecure has been named the recipient of The Monitoring Association (TMA) Security Sales & Integration's (SSI)2021 TMA/SSI Monitoring Technology 'Marvel' Award, Campus Security & Life Safety's 2021 Secure Campus Awards, and the 2021 American Business Awards® Stevie Award for Product Innovation.

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 18:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 212 M - -
Net income 2021 -288 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,6x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 8 463 M 8 463 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart ADT INC.
Duration : Period :
ADT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,14 $
Last Close Price 10,20 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James D. DeVries Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James P. Boyce Co-President & Chief Business Development Officer
Jeffrey A. Likosar CFO & President-Corporate Development
Marc E. Becker Chairman
Donald M. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADT INC.29.94%8 463
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.31.93%92 938
GARMIN LTD.16.86%26 870
ALLEGION PLC18.16%12 373
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.12.62%10 409
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC30.82%7 565