Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ADT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   US00090Q1031

ADT INC.

(ADT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-02 pm EDT
5.710 USD   -14.26%
07:16aAdt : publishes 2022 ESG report addendum
PU
05/02ADT INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/02Transcript : ADT Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADT : publishes 2022 ESG report addendum

05/03/2023 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ADT today published its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report details our journey to continuously respect the environment, promote social responsibility and lead with responsible governance.

Specifically, the 2022 ESG report details progress in the following key areas:

  • ESG management
  • Inclusive diversity and belonging
  • ADT safety
  • Community impact
  • Environmental management

In addition to updates on our efforts in those categories, the ESG report highlights our employees' efforts throughout the year to create a safer, smarter and more sustainable world, including:

  • An ADT branch in Seattle that's leading the company's electronic-waste recycling efforts by collecting and sorting e-waste before sending it to the appropriate recycling facility.
  • The Environmental Health and Safety team launching a new, robust safety program for ADT Solar that has resulted in a significant reduction in safety incidents.
  • ADT teams volunteering in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families in need in five different states.

The 2022 ESG report can be found here and outlines additional ESG progress made in the past year.

This report is supplementary to ADT's 2021 ESG report and is intended to update stakeholders on progress made in 2022 only.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ADT Inc. published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 11:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ADT INC.
07:16aAdt : publishes 2022 ESG report addendum
PU
05/02ADT INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OP..
AQ
05/02Transcript : ADT Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05/02ADT Swings to Q1 Profit, Revenue Increases; Reiterates 2023 Outlook
MT
05/02Adt : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Adt Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other ..
AQ
05/02Earnings Flash (ADT) ADT Reports Q1 EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0.08
MT
05/02Earnings Flash (ADT) ADT Reports Q1 Revenue $1.61B, vs. Street Est of $1.65B
MT
05/02ADT Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04/18ADT To Release First Quarter 2023 Results On Tuesday, May 2, 2023
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 684 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 9 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 5 209 M 5 209 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart ADT INC.
Duration : Period :
ADT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,71 $
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. DeVries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth J. Porpora Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marc E. Becker Chairman
Donald M. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Harriet K. Harty Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADT INC.-37.05%6 076
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.98%51 149
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.91.25%11 251
ALLEGION PLC4.13%9 734
RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.53%2 630
JADE BIRD FIRE CO., LTD.-9.50%2 057
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer