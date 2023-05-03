ADT : publishes 2022 ESG report addendum

ADT today published its 2022 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. The report details our journey to continuously respect the environment, promote social responsibility and lead with responsible governance.

Specifically, the 2022 ESG report details progress in the following key areas:

ESG management

Inclusive diversity and belonging

ADT safety

Community impact

Environmental management

In addition to updates on our efforts in those categories, the ESG report highlights our employees' efforts throughout the year to create a safer, smarter and more sustainable world, including:

An ADT branch in Seattle that's leading the company's electronic-waste recycling efforts by collecting and sorting e-waste before sending it to the appropriate recycling facility.

The Environmental Health and Safety team launching a new, robust safety program for ADT Solar that has resulted in a significant reduction in safety incidents.

ADT teams volunteering in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for families in need in five different states.

The 2022 ESG report can be found here and outlines additional ESG progress made in the past year.

This report is supplementary to ADT's 2021 ESG report and is intended to update stakeholders on progress made in 2022 only.