Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ADT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADT   US00090Q1031

ADT INC.

(ADT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADT to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/16/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security, announced today that Jim DeVries, ADT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. DeVries will participate in a fireside chat, which will begin at approximately 11:20 AM EDT.

A live webcast of the virtual event, as well as a replay following the presentation, will be available through the ADT investor relations website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

Investor Relations:
Jill Greer - ADT
JillGreer@adt.com
Tel: 888-238-8525

Media Relations:
Paul Wiseman - ADT
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ADT INC.
05:03pADT to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference
GL
09/13ADEPT TECHNOLOGY : Datrix Secures Service Orders After Acquisition by AdEPT Tech..
MT
09/08JAMIE HAENGGI : A Pioneer for Female Leaders
PU
09/02ADT : Why I Joined the Colorado Burglar and Fire Alarm Association
PU
08/31ADT : The New World of Security for Small and Medium Businesses Post-COVID
PU
08/31SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED : Set for Internet-of-Things Growth After 'Rationally Pri..
MT
08/30ADT : Putting the Customer Front and Center at ADT
PU
08/26HURRICANE SEASON SAFETY : ADT Provides Emergency Assistance & Peace of Mind to D..
PU
08/25ADT : Innovating To Help Connect And Protect ADT Customers
PU
08/25ADT Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 232 M - -
Net income 2021 -376 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 6 574 M 6 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 20 500
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart ADT INC.
Duration : Period :
ADT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,91 $
Average target price 11,16 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James D. DeVries President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey A. Likosar CFO & President-Corporate Development
Marc E. Becker Chairman
Donald M. Young Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Harriet K. Harty Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADT INC.0.76%6 574
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.77%79 331
GARMIN LTD.41.34%32 527
ALLEGION PLC21.34%12 666
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.51%11 307
TELEDYNE FLIR, LLC0.00%7 565