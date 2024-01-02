Official ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. press release

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, announced today it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, after financial markets close, followed by a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) the same day to discuss the results.

The call can be accessed by dialing +1 877-407-6184 (U.S. participants) or +1 201-389-0877 (international participants) stating “Adtalem earnings call” or use conference ID: 13743388. The call will be simulcast through the Adtalem investor relations website at: https://investors.adtalem.com.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call for 30 days. To access the replay, dial +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (international), conference ID: 13743388, or visit the Adtalem investor relations website.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes and Statista. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102757897/en/