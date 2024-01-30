Revenue up 8.4% YoY Total enrollment up 6.2% YoY Diluted earnings per share $0.98; Adjusted EPS $1.23, growth of 5.1% YoY Second quarter highlights Revenue $393.2 million, up 8.4% year-over-year Total student enrollment 81,772, up 6.2% year-over-year Chamberlain University fourth straight quarter of total enrollment growth, up 6.6% year-over-year Walden University accelerated total enrollment growth, up 7.9% year-over-year Investing in Growth with Purpose strategy, GAAP net income $39.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA $92.6 million, up 2.2% year-over-year Capital allocation Completed $300 million February 2022 Board authorized share repurchase program on Jan. 16, 2024, representing a significant return for our shareholders New $300 million Board authorized share repurchase program through January 2027 Repaid $50 million of outstanding Term Loan B balance on Jan. 26, 2024; remaining $253 million Term Loan B balance repriced, reducing interest rate by 50 bps Net leverage 1.5x as of Dec. 31, 2023 Fiscal year 2024 guidance Revenue $1,520 million to $1,560 million Adjusted earnings per share $4.55 to $4.75

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) today reported second quarter fiscal 2024 results (ended Dec. 31, 2023) reflecting accelerated total enrollment and revenue growth, underpinned by strong profitability and high-quality academic outcomes through executing Growth with Purpose strategy.

“Adtalem once again performed ahead of expectations this quarter, solidifying our position as a leading healthcare educator,” said Steve Beard, president, and chief executive officer, Adtalem Global Education. “Our success was primarily driven by the continued execution of our Growth with Purpose strategy, which has yielded robust organic revenue growth, improved operational efficiencies and outstanding student outcomes. The Company’s foundation remains strong, affording us the opportunity to solidify our market-leading position and evolve the way education is delivered.”

Beard continued, “At a time when post-secondary and professional healthcare education is more critical than ever, we are continuing to invest in expanding our national reach to create additional opportunities for our institutions to connect with prospective students and employers, and provide opportunities for academic achievement and professional success. Reflecting the higher level of sustainable enrollment and our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong top- and bottom-line performance, we are raising our fiscal year 2024 guidance. We are increasingly well-positioned to make an outsized positive impact on U.S. healthcare workforce, delivering practice-ready clinicians at scale.”

Financial Highlights

Selected financial data for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023:

Revenue of $393.2 million increased 8.4% compared with the prior year.

Operating income was $58.6 million, compared with $45.6 million in the prior year; adjusted operating income was $75.6 million, compared with $77.9 million in the prior year.

Net income was $39.9 million, compared with $24.7 million in the prior year; adjusted net income was $50.3 million, compared with $53.8 million in the prior year.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.98, compared with $0.53 in the prior year; adjusted earnings per share was $1.23, compared with $1.17 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $92.6 million, compared with $90.5 million in the prior year; adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.5%, compared with 25.0% in the prior year.

Business Highlights

Chamberlain University continues to build a robust pipeline of nurses through programs like its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Online Option , which offers flexibility and experiential learning opportunities to students in 32 states. The program has more than 1,100 current enrollees in just three years since launch.

, which offers flexibility and experiential learning opportunities to students in 32 states. The program has more than 1,100 current enrollees in just three years since launch. Walden University remains committed to driving affordability and accessibility for working professionals through its Believe and Achieve™ scholarship , promoting student persistence and graduation by rewarding students for progress towards their degree, with tuition savings with over 15,000 students participating.

, promoting student persistence and graduation by rewarding students for progress towards their degree, with tuition savings with over 15,000 students participating. Chamberlain’s Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program currently enrolls 2,200 students and Walden’s Social Behavioral Health programs enroll 18,000 students, addressing the nation’s growing challenges related to mental health. As one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, our institutions continue to be essential to aid in resolving this issue.

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) continues to amplify its impact and advance One Health through its newest partnership with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Through the partnership they will transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state where RUSVM students and faculty will provide support through research in project areas put forth by the Ministries of Health and Agriculture. Learn more about RUSVM’s commitment to One Health and the role veterinarians play in achieving the best health results for all.

about RUSVM’s commitment to One Health and the role veterinarians play in achieving the best health results for all. Ross University School of Medicine’s (RUSM) Return Home clinical offering is fostering a diverse physician pipeline for local communities, with RUSM students now able to complete clinical rotations within the communities they reside through select partner hospitals.

Segment Highlights

Chamberlain

$ in millions Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $153.6 $141.4 8.6% Operating Income $29.6 $33.2 (10.8)% Adj. Operating Income $29.6 $33.2 (10.8)% Adj. EBITDA $36.9 $37.7 (2.2)% Total Students (1) 35,592 33,390 6.6%

Total student enrollment increased 6.6% compared with the prior year, driven by continued growth in pre-licensure and post-licensure nursing programs as well as high persistence.

Walden

$ in millions Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $146.8 $131.9 11.3% Operating Income $21.6 $12.8 68.8% Adj. Operating Income $30.2 $29.0 3.9% Adj. EBITDA $34.6 $31.6 9.8% Total Students (1) 40,971 37,956 7.9%

Total student enrollment increased 7.9% compared with the prior year, driven by growth in healthcare and non-healthcare programs and higher persistence.

Medical and Veterinary

$ in millions Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $92.9 $89.5 3.8% Operating Income $22.0 $22.5 (2.0)% Adj. Operating Income $22.1 $22.5 (2.0)% Adj. EBITDA $26.4 $25.8 2.3% Total Students (1) 5,209 5,634 (7.5)%

Medical and Veterinary schools do not have a new enrollment period starting in Q2 FY 2024. Q2 FY 2024 enrollment period is the same as Q1 FY 2024 enrollment period and corresponding reported enrollment data.

(1) Represents total students attending sessions during each institution’s most recent enrollment period in Q2 FY 2024 and Q2 FY 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Adtalem guidance for fiscal year 2024, raises revenue guidance to a range of $1,520 million to $1,560 million from $1,470 million to $1,530 million, and raises adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 from $4.25 to $4.45.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes and Statista. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, which includes statements regarding Adtalem’s future growth. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “future,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “continue,” “preliminary,” “range,” and similar terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. These risk and uncertainties include the risk factors described in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date any such statements are made, and Adtalem assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of special items that may be incurred in the future, although these special items could be material to Adtalem's results in accordance with GAAP.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,894 $ 273,689 Restricted cash 3,183 1,386 Accounts receivable, net 133,666 102,749 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,356 100,715 Total current assets 378,099 478,539 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 260,484 258,522 Operating lease assets 176,863 174,677 Deferred income taxes 58,212 56,694 Intangible assets, net 792,328 812,338 Goodwill 961,262 961,262 Other assets, net 65,852 68,509 Assets held for sale 7,825 — Total noncurrent assets 2,322,826 2,332,002 Total assets $ 2,700,925 $ 2,810,541 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 88,093 $ 81,812 Accrued payroll and benefits 45,928 52,041 Accrued liabilities 97,675 105,806 Deferred revenue 135,281 153,871 Current operating lease liabilities 31,596 37,673 Total current liabilities 398,573 431,203 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 696,373 695,077 Long-term operating lease liabilities 168,603 163,441 Deferred income taxes 27,243 26,068 Other liabilities 40,734 37,416 Total noncurrent liabilities 932,953 922,002 Total liabilities 1,331,526 1,353,205 Commitments and contingencies Total shareholders' equity 1,369,399 1,457,336 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,700,925 $ 2,810,541

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 393,242 $ 362,834 $ 762,087 $ 717,103 Operating cost and expense: Cost of educational services 172,069 159,303 340,687 318,948 Student services and administrative expense 155,584 141,802 321,679 288,187 Restructuring expense 68 1,363 744 16,428 Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 12,171 24,356 Total operating cost and expense 334,630 317,284 675,281 647,919 Operating income 58,612 45,550 86,806 69,184 Interest expense (16,693 ) (15,589 ) (32,350 ) (33,349 ) Other income (expense), net 3,563 (1,440 ) 5,777 (679 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 45,482 28,521 60,233 35,156 Provision for income taxes (7,769 ) (4,395 ) (10,561 ) (5,517 ) Income from continuing operations 37,713 24,126 49,672 29,639 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes 2,926 524 1,161 (2,741 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of discontinued operations before income taxes — 185 — (3,174 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (748 ) (182 ) (296 ) 1,521 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 2,178 527 865 (4,394 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 39,891 $ 24,653 $ 50,537 $ 25,245 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.95 $ 0.53 $ 1.22 $ 0.65 Discontinued operations $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) Total basic earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.54 $ 1.24 $ 0.56 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.92 $ 0.52 $ 1.20 $ 0.64 Discontinued operations $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) Total diluted earnings per share $ 0.98 $ 0.53 $ 1.22 $ 0.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic shares 39,872 45,425 40,636 45,350 Diluted shares 40,787 46,121 41,486 46,232

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 50,537 $ 25,245 (Income) loss from discontinued operations (865 ) 4,394 Income from continuing operations 49,672 29,639 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 13,505 8,113 Amortization and impairments to operating lease assets 17,340 28,612 Depreciation 20,714 21,461 Amortization of intangible assets 20,010 34,704 Amortization and write-off of debt discount and issuance costs 2,310 6,819 Provision for bad debts 23,024 14,275 Deferred income taxes (343 ) (245 ) Loss on disposals, accelerated depreciation, and impairments to property and equipment 38 3,483 Gain on extinguishment of debt — (71 ) (Gain) loss on investments (575 ) 4,950 Unrealized loss on assets held for sale 647 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (42,429 ) (25,045 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,143 ) 494 Accounts payable 7,824 13,233 Accrued payroll and benefits (6,073 ) (25,295 ) Accrued liabilities 25,130 (4,849 ) Deferred revenue (13,540 ) (28,424 ) Operating lease liabilities (20,441 ) (25,923 ) Other assets and liabilities (11,601 ) (13,654 ) Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations 83,069 42,277 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities-discontinued operations 9,515 (862 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 92,584 41,415 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (30,328 ) (9,747 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 626 1,256 Purchases of marketable securities (498 ) (1,257 ) Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations (30,200 ) (9,748 ) Payment for working capital adjustment for sale of business — (3,174 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,200 ) (12,922 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,313 1,422 Employee taxes paid on withholding shares (6,505 ) (4,108 ) Proceeds from stock issued under Colleague Stock Purchase Plan 359 289 Repurchases of common stock for treasury (160,549 ) — Payment on equity forward contract — (13,162 ) Repayments of long-term debt — (150,861 ) Net cash used in financing activities (151,382 ) (166,420 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (88,998 ) (137,927 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 275,075 347,937 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 186,077 $ 210,010 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Accrued capital expenditures $ 9,062 $ 5,209 Accrued liability for repurchases of common stock $ 2,400 $ — Accrued excise tax on share repurchases $ 2,358 $ —

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Segment Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Revenue: Chamberlain $ 153,553 $ 141,396 $ 12,157 8.6 % $ 296,149 $ 276,801 $ 19,348 7.0 % Walden 146,808 131,940 14,868 11.3 % 288,416 262,841 25,575 9.7 % Medical and Veterinary 92,881 89,498 3,383 3.8 % 177,522 177,461 61 0.0 % Total consolidated revenue $ 393,242 $ 362,834 $ 30,408 8.4 % $ 762,087 $ 717,103 $ 44,984 6.3 % Operating income (loss): Chamberlain $ 29,640 $ 33,229 $ (3,589 ) (10.8 ) % $ 53,964 $ 59,413 $ (5,449 ) (9.2 ) % Walden 21,598 12,795 8,803 68.8 % 23,536 15,728 7,808 49.6 % Medical and Veterinary 22,020 22,462 (442 ) (2.0 ) % 36,383 32,700 3,683 11.3 % Home Office and Other (14,646 ) (22,936 ) 8,290 36.1 % (27,077 ) (38,657 ) 11,580 30.0 % Total consolidated operating income $ 58,612 $ 45,550 $ 13,062 28.7 % $ 86,806 $ 69,184 $ 17,622 25.5 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

We believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Adtalem’s ongoing operations as seen through the eyes of management and are useful for period-over-period comparisons. We use these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally in our assessment of performance and budgeting process. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are non-GAAP financial measures used in the subsequent GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables:

Adjusted net income (most comparable GAAP measure: net income) – Measure of Adtalem’s net income adjusted for restructuring expense, business integration expense, intangible amortization expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, loss on assets held for sale, and (income) loss from discontinued operations.

Adjusted earnings per share (most comparable GAAP measure: diluted earnings per share) – Measure of Adtalem’s diluted earnings per share adjusted for restructuring expense, business integration expense, intangible amortization expense, write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, loss on assets held for sale, and (income) loss from discontinued operations.

Adjusted operating income (most comparable GAAP measure: operating income) – Measure of Adtalem’s operating income adjusted for restructuring expense, business integration expense, intangible amortization expense, litigation reserve, and loss on assets held for sale. This measure is applied on a consolidated and segment basis, depending on the context of the discussion.

Adjusted EBITDA (most comparable GAAP measure: net income) – Measure of Adtalem’s net income adjusted for (income) loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring expense, business integration expense, litigation reserve, and loss on assets held for sale. This measure is applied on a consolidated and segment basis, depending on the context of the discussion. Provision for income taxes, interest expense, and other expense (income), net is not recorded at the reportable segments, and therefore, the segment adjusted EBITDA reconciliations begin with operating income.

Free cash flow (most comparable GAAP measure: net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations) – Defined as net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations less capital expenditures.

Net debt – Defined as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Net leverage – Defined as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA.

A description of special items in our non-GAAP financial measures described above are as follows:

Restructuring expense primarily related to real estate consolidations at Walden, Medical and Veterinary, and Adtalem’s home office. We do not include normal, recurring, cash operating expenses in our restructuring expense.

Business integration expense include expenses related to the Walden acquisition and certain costs related to growth transformation initiatives. We do not include normal, recurring, cash operating expenses in our business integration expense.

Intangible amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Write-off of debt discount and issuance costs and gain on extinguishment of debt related to prepayments of debt, reserves related to significant litigation, impairment of an equity investment, and loss on assets held for sale related to a fair value write-down on assets.

(Income) loss from discontinued operations includes expense from ongoing litigation costs and settlements related to the DeVry University and Carrington College divestitures, a (gain) loss on sale of ACAMS, Becker, and OCL for working capital adjustments to the initial sales prices, and the earn-outs we received.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Operating Income by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Chamberlain: Operating income (GAAP) $ 29,640 $ 33,229 $ (3,589 ) (10.8 ) % $ 53,964 $ 59,413 $ (5,449 ) (9.2 ) % Restructuring expense — — — — 818 (818 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 29,640 $ 33,229 $ (3,589 ) (10.8 ) % $ 53,964 $ 60,231 $ (6,267 ) (10.4 ) % Operating margin (GAAP) 19.3 % 23.5 % 18.2 % 21.5 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 19.3 % 23.5 % 18.2 % 21.8 % Walden: Operating income (GAAP) $ 21,598 $ 12,795 $ 8,803 68.8 % $ 23,536 $ 15,728 $ 7,808 49.6 % Restructuring expense (776 ) 41 (817 ) (776 ) 3,121 (3,897 ) Intangible amortization expense 9,333 16,176 (6,843 ) 20,010 34,704 (14,694 ) Litigation reserve — — — 18,500 — 18,500 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 30,155 $ 29,012 $ 1,143 3.9 % $ 61,270 $ 53,553 $ 7,717 14.4 % Operating margin (GAAP) 14.7 % 9.7 % 8.2 % 6.0 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 20.5 % 22.0 % 21.2 % 20.4 % Medical and Veterinary: Operating income (GAAP) $ 22,020 $ 22,462 $ (442 ) (2.0 ) % $ 36,383 $ 32,700 $ 3,683 11.3 % Restructuring expense 71 87 (16 ) 185 6,913 (6,728 ) Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 22,091 $ 22,549 $ (458 ) (2.0 ) % $ 36,568 $ 39,613 $ (3,045 ) (7.7 ) % Operating margin (GAAP) 23.7 % 25.1 % 20.5 % 18.4 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 23.8 % 25.2 % 20.6 % 22.3 % Home Office and Other: Operating loss (GAAP) $ (14,646 ) $ (22,936 ) $ 8,290 36.1 % $ (27,077 ) $ (38,657 ) $ 11,580 30.0 % Restructuring expense 773 1,235 (462 ) 1,335 5,576 (4,241 ) Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 (7,907 ) 12,171 24,356 (12,185 ) Loss on assets held for sale 647 — 647 647 — 647 Adjusted operating loss (non-GAAP) $ (6,317 ) $ (6,885 ) $ 568 8.2 % $ (12,924 ) $ (8,725 ) $ (4,199 ) (48.1 ) % Adtalem Global Education: Operating income (GAAP) $ 58,612 $ 45,550 $ 13,062 28.7 % $ 86,806 $ 69,184 $ 17,622 25.5 % Restructuring expense 68 1,363 (1,295 ) 744 16,428 (15,684 ) Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 (7,907 ) 12,171 24,356 (12,185 ) Intangible amortization expense 9,333 16,176 (6,843 ) 20,010 34,704 (14,694 ) Litigation reserve — — — 18,500 — 18,500 Loss on assets held for sale 647 — 647 647 — 647 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 75,569 $ 77,905 $ (2,336 ) (3.0 ) % $ 138,878 $ 144,672 $ (5,794 ) (4.0 ) % Operating margin (GAAP) 14.9 % 12.6 % 11.4 % 9.6 % Operating margin (non-GAAP) 19.2 % 21.5 % 18.2 % 20.2 %

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % Chamberlain: Operating income (GAAP) $ 29,640 $ 33,229 $ (3,589 ) (10.8 ) % $ 53,964 $ 59,413 $ (5,449 ) (9.2 ) % Restructuring expense — — — — 818 (818 ) Depreciation 5,162 4,099 1,063 9,478 8,580 898 Stock-based compensation 2,089 404 1,685 4,996 2,677 2,319 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 36,891 $ 37,732 $ (841 ) (2.2 ) % $ 68,438 $ 71,488 $ (3,050 ) (4.3 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 24.0 % 26.7 % 23.1 % 25.8 % Walden: Operating income (GAAP) $ 21,598 $ 12,795 $ 8,803 68.8 % $ 23,536 $ 15,728 $ 7,808 49.6 % Restructuring expense (776 ) 41 (817 ) (776 ) 3,121 (3,897 ) Intangible amortization expense 9,333 16,176 (6,843 ) 20,010 34,704 (14,694 ) Litigation reserve — — — 18,500 — 18,500 Depreciation 2,305 2,269 36 4,467 4,864 (397 ) Stock-based compensation 2,188 286 1,902 4,052 2,191 1,861 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 34,648 $ 31,567 $ 3,081 9.8 % $ 69,789 $ 60,608 $ 9,181 15.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 23.6 % 23.9 % 24.2 % 23.1 % Medical and Veterinary: Operating income (GAAP) $ 22,020 $ 22,462 $ (442 ) (2.0 ) % $ 36,383 $ 32,700 $ 3,683 11.3 % Restructuring expense 71 87 (16 ) 185 6,913 (6,728 ) Depreciation 3,110 3,031 79 6,054 6,136 (82 ) Stock-based compensation 1,196 229 967 2,836 1,704 1,132 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 26,397 $ 25,809 $ 588 2.3 % $ 45,458 $ 47,453 $ (1,995 ) (4.2 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 28.4 % 28.8 % 25.6 % 26.7 % Home Office and Other: Operating loss (GAAP) $ (14,646 ) $ (22,936 ) $ 8,290 36.1 % $ (27,077 ) $ (38,657 ) $ 11,580 30.0 % Restructuring expense 773 1,235 (462 ) 1,335 5,576 (4,241 ) Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 (7,907 ) 12,171 24,356 (12,185 ) Loss on assets held for sale 647 — 647 647 — 647 Depreciation 359 1,257 (898 ) 715 1,881 (1,166 ) Stock-based compensation 577 1,049 (472 ) 1,621 1,541 80 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (5,381 ) $ (4,579 ) $ (802 ) (17.5 ) % $ (10,588 ) $ (5,303 ) $ (5,285 ) (99.7 ) % Adtalem Global Education: Net income (GAAP) $ 39,891 $ 24,653 $ 15,238 61.8 % $ 50,537 $ 25,245 $ 25,292 100.2 % (Income) loss from discontinued operations (2,178 ) (527 ) (1,651 ) (865 ) 4,394 (5,259 ) Interest expense 16,693 15,589 1,104 32,350 33,349 (999 ) Other expense (income), net (3,563 ) 1,440 (5,003 ) (5,777 ) 679 (6,456 ) Provision for income taxes 7,769 4,395 3,374 10,561 5,517 5,044 Operating income (GAAP) 58,612 45,550 13,062 86,806 69,184 17,622 Depreciation and amortization 20,269 26,832 (6,563 ) 40,724 56,165 (15,441 ) Stock-based compensation 6,050 1,968 4,082 13,505 8,113 5,392 Restructuring expense 68 1,363 (1,295 ) 744 16,428 (15,684 ) Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 (7,907 ) 12,171 24,356 (12,185 ) Litigation reserve — — — 18,500 — 18,500 Loss on assets held for sale 647 — 647 647 — 647 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 92,555 $ 90,529 $ 2,026 2.2 % $ 173,097 $ 174,246 $ (1,149 ) (0.7 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 23.5 % 25.0 % 22.7 % 24.3 %

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Earnings Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP) $ 39,891 $ 24,653 $ 50,537 $ 25,245 Restructuring expense 68 1,363 744 16,428 Business integration expense 6,909 14,816 12,171 24,356 Intangible amortization expense 9,333 16,176 20,010 34,704 Write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, and loss on assets held for sale 647 6,402 19,147 9,226 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (4,402 ) (9,111 ) (12,095 ) (18,982 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations (2,178 ) (527 ) (865 ) 4,394 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 50,268 $ 53,772 $ 89,649 $ 95,371 (1) Represents the income tax impact of non-GAAP continuing operations adjustments that is recognized in our GAAP financial statements.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.98 $ 0.53 $ 1.22 $ 0.55 Effect on diluted earnings per share: Restructuring expense 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.36 Business integration expense 0.17 0.32 0.29 0.53 Intangible amortization expense 0.23 0.35 0.48 0.75 Write-off of debt discount and issuance costs, gain on extinguishment of debt, litigation reserve, investment impairment, and loss on assets held for sale 0.02 0.14 0.46 0.20 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (1) (0.11 ) (0.20 ) (0.29 ) (0.41 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.10 Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.23 $ 1.17 $ 2.16 $ 2.06 Diluted shares used in non-GAAP EPS calculation 40,787 46,121 41,486 46,232 Note: May not sum due to rounding. (1) Represents the income tax impact of non-GAAP continuing operations adjustments that is recognized in our GAAP financial statements.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 FY24 FY24 FY23 FY23 FY23 Q2 Q2 Q2 Q2 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities-continuing operations (GAAP) $ (7,657 ) $ (49,199 ) $ 83,069 $ 42,277 $ 246,476 $ 204,934 $ 205,684 $ 255,052 $ 225,247 Capital expenditures (15,282 ) (4,196 ) (30,328 ) (9,747 ) (57,589 ) (46,503 ) (37,008 ) (27,861 ) (26,029 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (22,939 ) $ (53,395 ) $ 52,741 $ 32,530 $ 188,887 $ 158,431 $ 168,676 $ 227,191 $ 199,218

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Non-GAAP Net Leverage Disclosure (unaudited) (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Adtalem Global Education: Net income (GAAP) $ 118,650 Net loss from discontinued operations 3,135 Interest expense 62,101 Other income, net (13,421 ) Provision for income taxes 15,327 Depreciation and amortization 87,373 Stock-based compensation 19,691 Restructuring expense 3,133 Business integration expense 30,476 Litigation reserve 28,500 Loss on assets held for sale 647 Gain on sale of assets (13,317 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 342,295 December 31, 2023 Long-term debt $ 708,283 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (182,894 ) Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 525,389 Net leverage (non-GAAP) 1.5 x

