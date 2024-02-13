Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and the nation’s largest healthcare educator1, has appointed Scott Liles as president, Adtalem medical and veterinary, effective April 1.

Liles rejoins Adtalem from the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) where he was most recently the CEO and executive board member. Liles was instrumental in returning ACAMS to growth in preparation for Adtalem’s divestiture of its Financial Services segment and in standing the organization up as an independent company for its new private equity owners in the year following. In his new role, Liles will have principal responsibility for the academic, operational and financial outcomes of the Medical and Veterinary reporting segment.

“We’re excited to welcome Scott Liles back to Adtalem. His strong business acumen and expertise in leading global organizations make him a fantastic addition to the Adtalem leadership team,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “As we build momentum, I am confident that Scott’s leadership will enable us to execute our long-term organic growth strategy and that he will play a critical role in returning Adtalem to its market leading position in medical and veterinary education.”

Liles brings with him more than 20 years of experience in leading mission-driven companies with a proven vision for growth. He previously served as the president of two of Nationwide Insurance’s growth and innovation companies where he led the turnaround of Nationwide Pet Insurance, a $500 MM market leader in pet health insurance. Liles also launched Spire Insurance, a new company in Nationwide’s portfolio that is innovation driven, mobile first and millennial focused. Over the course of his career, Liles has served as an economist in South Africa, the director of a U.N. development initiative in Vietnam, a senior manager with Accenture in London and San Francisco, and an associate principal with McKinsey & Co. in Washington D.C. Liles earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University, MBA from the London Business School and master’s in economics from the University of Cape Town.

“It’s an honor to rejoin the Adtalem family and be part of the solution to fulfilling the needs of the healthcare workforce while impacting local and global communities,” said Scott Liles, president, Adtalem medical and veterinary. “I’m excited to be leading the medical and veterinary segment and I’m impressed by the dynamic leadership team at these institutions. With a combined 98% first-time residency attainment rate at our medical schools2, and an 81% NAVLE first-time pass rate3 for our vet school, Adtalem is adequately positioned to continue to drive positive momentum that results in successful student outcomes.”

Liles will oversee Adtalem’s two medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), and its veterinary school, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM). AUC has campuses located in Sint Maarten and the United Kingdom and RUSM is in Barbados. RUSVM is in Saint Kitts, where they offer postgraduate master’s, PhD and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine programs. To learn more about Adtalem’s institutions, please visit here.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is the #1 provider of healthcare education and a systemically important solution for preparing a diverse talent workforce that meets needs of the healthcare industry. We are redefining the education pathway into healthcare and meeting the evolving patient needs for a thriving society. Adtalem recognizes the potential in each individual and guides them to success while maintaining the top-tier standards and rigor needed to fill the workforce deficit, by creating more opportunities to connect practice-ready clinicians with employers at scale. We empower a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities with a family of institutions dedicated to nursing, medicine, veterinary medicine, social work and more. Our community is comprised of approximately 80,000 students, over 300,000 alumni and nearly 10,000 employees. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

1 As the number one healthcare educator with more than 300,000 alumni, Adtalem provides quality educational programs that aim to prepare our students for gainful employment. 2 First-time residency attainment rate is the percent of students attaining a 2023-24 residency position out of all graduates or expected graduates in 2022-23 who were active applicants in the 2023 NRMP match or who attained a residency position outside the NRMP match. 3 2022-2023 NAVLE Pass Rate is 81%.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212107578/en/