ACAMS :' Flagship Anti-Money Laundering Conference in Las Vegas Introduces More Than 100 AML Specialists Sharing Knowledge Across 12 Disciplines and Groundbreaking Networking Experience

Speakers include Spencer W. Doak, director for BSA/AML Compliance Policy, OCC & Lisa Arquette, associate director, FDIC

As part of its ongoing effort to bring the financial crime prevention community together in these turbulent times, ACAMS will present a unique training and networking event for its 19th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference — Las Vegas. Beginning Sept. 29, 2020, attendees of this three-day, fully virtual gathering will hear expert guidance from high-level financial regulators, law enforcement officials and subject-matter experts on how to best meet the most pressing challenges facing the AML compliance sector today, including evolving supervisory expectations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of the domestic terrorism and technical hurdles tied to sanctions governance.

This innovative event will also feature the association’s first-ever “Connection Corner” networking sessions, offering attendees guidance on how to build their professional profiles, opportunities to interact virtually in modules tailored for general peer-to-peer meetings, a women in AML session and a mixer of public officials and private-sector professionals.

“This year’s Las Vegas conference hinges on three words that are more important than ever in the AML compliance community: forward, stronger, together,” said Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS. “We move forward with drill-down sessions on emerging topics such as artificial intelligence and digital ID technology. We’re focused on stronger compliance functions in panels on data integrity, risk modeling and trade finance. And we’re bringing the AML/CFT community together with new interactive panels and innovative networking sessions.

“Our Las Vegas conference has long been the standard-setter for AML/CFT events, and that has never been truer than this year,” said Salter. “This conference is about putting the right tools in the hands of the right people, with a virtual format that offers ACAMS subject-matter expertise to a wider group of professionals who may not have had the opportunity to attend any of our live events previously.”

With that goal in mind, conference panels will offer practical guidance for financial crime compliance practitioners and others working in banks, money services businesses, securities and investment firms, e-commerce corporations, casinos, fintech companies, consultancies, financial services providers, cryptocurrency exchanges, law enforcement agencies and supervisory bodies, among others.

Together, attendees will be able to cross industry aisles and query speakers on a variety of panel topics, including risk-mitigation strategies for marijuana-related businesses, the threat of the illegal wildlife trade, emerging typologies of elder-abuse fraud, thwarting sophisticated ransomware schemes, the use of AI tools for enhanced due diligence purposes and human trafficking lessons from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for the conference can be found here.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005902/en/