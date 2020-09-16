Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Adtalem Global Education Inc.    ATGE

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACAMS :' Flagship Anti-Money Laundering Conference in Las Vegas Introduces More Than 100 AML Specialists Sharing Knowledge Across 12 Disciplines and Groundbreaking Networking Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

Speakers include Spencer W. Doak, director for BSA/AML Compliance Policy, OCC & Lisa Arquette, associate director, FDIC

As part of its ongoing effort to bring the financial crime prevention community together in these turbulent times, ACAMS will present a unique training and networking event for its 19th Annual AML & Anti-Financial Crime Conference — Las Vegas. Beginning Sept. 29, 2020, attendees of this three-day, fully virtual gathering will hear expert guidance from high-level financial regulators, law enforcement officials and subject-matter experts on how to best meet the most pressing challenges facing the AML compliance sector today, including evolving supervisory expectations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of the domestic terrorism and technical hurdles tied to sanctions governance.

This innovative event will also feature the association’s first-ever “Connection Corner” networking sessions, offering attendees guidance on how to build their professional profiles, opportunities to interact virtually in modules tailored for general peer-to-peer meetings, a women in AML session and a mixer of public officials and private-sector professionals.

“This year’s Las Vegas conference hinges on three words that are more important than ever in the AML compliance community: forward, stronger, together,” said Angela Salter, interim president of ACAMS. “We move forward with drill-down sessions on emerging topics such as artificial intelligence and digital ID technology. We’re focused on stronger compliance functions in panels on data integrity, risk modeling and trade finance. And we’re bringing the AML/CFT community together with new interactive panels and innovative networking sessions.

“Our Las Vegas conference has long been the standard-setter for AML/CFT events, and that has never been truer than this year,” said Salter. “This conference is about putting the right tools in the hands of the right people, with a virtual format that offers ACAMS subject-matter expertise to a wider group of professionals who may not have had the opportunity to attend any of our live events previously.”

With that goal in mind, conference panels will offer practical guidance for financial crime compliance practitioners and others working in banks, money services businesses, securities and investment firms, e-commerce corporations, casinos, fintech companies, consultancies, financial services providers, cryptocurrency exchanges, law enforcement agencies and supervisory bodies, among others.

Together, attendees will be able to cross industry aisles and query speakers on a variety of panel topics, including risk-mitigation strategies for marijuana-related businesses, the threat of the illegal wildlife trade, emerging typologies of elder-abuse fraud, thwarting sophisticated ransomware schemes, the use of AI tools for enhanced due diligence purposes and human trafficking lessons from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 90 days following the conference. The full program for the conference can be found here.

About ACAMS®
ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
03:39pACAMS : ' Flagship Anti-Money Laundering Conference in Las Vegas Introduces More..
BU
09/11ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Acquisition is pivotal next step in Adtalem's transfo..
PU
09/11ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : to Acquire Walden University From Laureate Education,..
BU
09/09ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : ACAMS Launches New Transaction Monitoring Certificati..
BU
08/18ADTALEM : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/18ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/18ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/18ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Re..
BU
08/18ACAMS : and WWF Answer Call to Action on Illegal Wildlife Trade
BU
08/17ACAMS : and ElephantThink Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking Web-Based Transactio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 096 M - -
Net income 2021 147 M - -
Net cash 2021 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 971
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,75 $
Last Close Price 26,15 $
Spread / Highest target 95,0%
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa W. Wardell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Wayne Beard COO, Secretary, Senior VP & General Counsel
Michael O. Randolfi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Christopher C. Nash Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.-25.22%1 357
TAL EDUCATION GROUP56.51%45 289
GSX TECHEDU INC.362.58%24 099
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED93.55%4 403
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED41.18%4 034
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-10.45%4 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group