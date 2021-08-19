Log in
Adtalem Global Education : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

08/19/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem’s website, located at the following link: https://investors.adtalem.com/events/events-calendar/event-details/2021/Adtalem-Global-Education-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

As previously announced, Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, Bob Phelan, interim chief financial officer, and Stephen Beard, chief operating officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13721922. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/46106/indexl.html

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until Sept 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13721922, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
