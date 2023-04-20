Advanced search
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:49 2023-04-19 pm EDT
39.07 USD   -1.09%
09:06aAdtalem Global Education Announces Investor Day and Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
BU
02/03Adtalem Global Education Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings Grow, Revenue Falls; Maintains Outlook
MT
02/02Transcript : Adtalem Global Education Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
Adtalem Global Education Announces Investor Day and Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

04/20/2023 | 09:06am EDT
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, announced today it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CDT at Adtalem’s Chamberlain University Chicago campus. Advanced registration will be required to attend the event in-person. To register, please visit Adtalem’s Investor Day website.

During the investor event, Adtalem’s executive leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic priorities, growth strategy, and financial outlook. Investors and analysts will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A session. In-person participants are invited to join the leadership team to tour the campus.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

The Company will release its fiscal 2023 third quarter results on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after financial markets close, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. CDT (5:30 p.m. EDT) the same day to discuss the results.

The call can be accessed by dialing +1 877-407-6184 (U.S. participants) or +1 201-389-0877 (international participants) stating “Adtalem earnings call” or use conference ID: 13737030. The call will be simulcast through the Adtalem investor relations website at: https://investors.adtalem.com.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call for 30 days. To access the replay, dial +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (international), conference ID: 13737030, or visit the Adtalem investor relations website at: https://investors.adtalem.com.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem’s family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni and 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes and Statista. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
