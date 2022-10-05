Adtalem Global Education Announces Publication of Annual Sustainability Report

Report Highlights Results from First Comprehensive ESG Materiality Assessment

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The new report details Adtalem’s focus and commitment to operate transparently with purpose and responsibility, safeguard global health and the environment and positively impact global communities. This fifth annual sustainability report is aligned with the company’s mission to provide global access to knowledge that transforms lives and enables careers that contribute to a healthier world.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the company completed its first comprehensive materiality assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priority topics. The assessment was guided by frameworks established by the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The new report incorporates the findings of that assessment, including enhanced disclosures on topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion; expanding the health professions pipeline; student satisfaction, success and outcomes; and public health and well-being.

“Adtalem is committed to expanding horizons for our students, colleagues and the communities we serve,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “Through our dedication to our mission and the betterment of our global communities, we can drive positive impact by operating responsibly with purpose, safeguarding global health, empowering individuals and progressing on our sustainability initiatives. I am proud of our colleagues for their dedication and achievements that are represented in this year’s report.”

Under the theme of “Expanding Horizons,” the 2022 report highlights include:

Aligning Adtalem’s Focus on Healthcare: With a sharpened focus on healthcare education, Adtalem is driving strong academic outcomes that produce a highly diverse cohort of practice-ready clinicians with knowledge rooted in the social determinants of health. By celebrating more than 750 physicians at its graduation ceremonies, graduating 19,000 nurses 1 and nearly 400 veterinarians this past fiscal year, Adtalem plays a leading role in helping address healthcare workforce shortages and advance health equity.

With a sharpened focus on healthcare education, Adtalem is driving strong academic outcomes that produce a highly diverse cohort of practice-ready clinicians with knowledge rooted in the social determinants of health. By celebrating more than 750 physicians at its graduation ceremonies, graduating 19,000 nurses and nearly 400 veterinarians this past fiscal year, Adtalem plays a leading role in helping address healthcare workforce shortages and advance health equity. Advancing One Health Through Education and Research: Adtalem’s family of institutions are educating the next generation of leaders trained to solve complex problems at the intersection of animal, human and environmental health. This approach is exemplified by the company’s One Health framework, an interdisciplinary approach to education, innovation and impact.

Adtalem’s family of institutions are educating the next generation of leaders trained to solve complex problems at the intersection of animal, human and environmental health. This approach is exemplified by the company’s One Health framework, an interdisciplinary approach to education, innovation and impact. Addressing Adtalem’s Environmental Footprint: In support of its multiyear environmental goals, Adtalem continues to strategically identify opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint, embrace renewable energy and enhance waste management practices. Throughout fiscal year 2022, Adtalem and its family of institutions partnered with local organizations to advance recycling, waste management and treatment efforts to run more efficiently while supporting local businesses.

In support of its multiyear environmental goals, Adtalem continues to strategically identify opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint, embrace renewable energy and enhance waste management practices. Throughout fiscal year 2022, Adtalem and its family of institutions partnered with local organizations to advance recycling, waste management and treatment efforts to run more efficiently while supporting local businesses. Driving Community Engagement and Contributions: The Adtalem Global Education Foundation provided financial support to charitable and civic organizations across the globe that align with the mission of positively contributing to the health and well-being of all communities.

To read the 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.adtalem.com/sustainability.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

1 Number represents fiscal year 2022 graduations across Adtalem’s nursing programs at Chamberlain University and Walden University with either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing, Doctorate of Nursing or certificate in Nursing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005492/en/