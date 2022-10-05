Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Adtalem Global Education Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGE   US00737L1035

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.

(ATGE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-10-05 am EDT
37.47 USD   -0.75%
09:20aAdtalem Global Education Announces Publication of Annual Sustainability Report
BU
10/04Chamberlain University Announces Transition Agreement for More Than 350 Displaced Nursing Students
BU
09/13Soul Machines Partners with Adtalem Global Education to Launch Digital Person That Reimagines the Future of Health Care Career Development
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adtalem Global Education Announces Publication of Annual Sustainability Report

10/05/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report Highlights Results from First Comprehensive ESG Materiality Assessment

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. The new report details Adtalem’s focus and commitment to operate transparently with purpose and responsibility, safeguard global health and the environment and positively impact global communities. This fifth annual sustainability report is aligned with the company’s mission to provide global access to knowledge that transforms lives and enables careers that contribute to a healthier world.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the company completed its first comprehensive materiality assessment of environmental, social and governance (ESG) priority topics. The assessment was guided by frameworks established by the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The new report incorporates the findings of that assessment, including enhanced disclosures on topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion; expanding the health professions pipeline; student satisfaction, success and outcomes; and public health and well-being.

“Adtalem is committed to expanding horizons for our students, colleagues and the communities we serve,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO, Adtalem Global Education. “Through our dedication to our mission and the betterment of our global communities, we can drive positive impact by operating responsibly with purpose, safeguarding global health, empowering individuals and progressing on our sustainability initiatives. I am proud of our colleagues for their dedication and achievements that are represented in this year’s report.”

Under the theme of “Expanding Horizons,” the 2022 report highlights include:

  • Aligning Adtalem’s Focus on Healthcare: With a sharpened focus on healthcare education, Adtalem is driving strong academic outcomes that produce a highly diverse cohort of practice-ready clinicians with knowledge rooted in the social determinants of health. By celebrating more than 750 physicians at its graduation ceremonies, graduating 19,000 nurses1 and nearly 400 veterinarians this past fiscal year, Adtalem plays a leading role in helping address healthcare workforce shortages and advance health equity.
  • Advancing One Health Through Education and Research: Adtalem’s family of institutions are educating the next generation of leaders trained to solve complex problems at the intersection of animal, human and environmental health. This approach is exemplified by the company’s One Health framework, an interdisciplinary approach to education, innovation and impact.
  • Addressing Adtalem’s Environmental Footprint: In support of its multiyear environmental goals, Adtalem continues to strategically identify opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint, embrace renewable energy and enhance waste management practices. Throughout fiscal year 2022, Adtalem and its family of institutions partnered with local organizations to advance recycling, waste management and treatment efforts to run more efficiently while supporting local businesses.
  • Driving Community Engagement and Contributions: The Adtalem Global Education Foundation provided financial support to charitable and civic organizations across the globe that align with the mission of positively contributing to the health and well-being of all communities.

To read the 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit https://www.adtalem.com/sustainability.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter @adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

1 Number represents fiscal year 2022 graduations across Adtalem’s nursing programs at Chamberlain University and Walden University with either a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing, Doctorate of Nursing or certificate in Nursing.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
09:20aAdtalem Global Education Announces Publication of Annual Sustainability Report
BU
10/04Chamberlain University Announces Transition Agreement for More Than 350 Displaced Nursi..
BU
09/13Soul Machines Partners with Adtalem Global Education to Launch Digital Person That Reim..
CI
09/01Adtalem Global Education to Participate at Upcoming Barrington Conference and Non-deal ..
BU
08/23Ross University School of Medicine and HBCU Bethune-Cookman University Partner to Expan..
BU
08/11Adtalem : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11Adtalem Global Education Fiscal Q4 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
08/11Adtalem Global Education Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
CI
08/11Transcript : Adtalem Global Education Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 20..
CI
08/11Adtalem Global Education : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results - Fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 419 M - -
Net income 2023 126 M - -
Net Debt 2023 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 706 M 1 706 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 682
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Adtalem Global Education Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,75 $
Average target price 43,33 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Wayne Beard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Phelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lisa W. Wardell Chairman
Lyle L. Logan Independent Director
Michael William Malafronte Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC.23.07%1 706
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.24.48%4 442
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED521.93%4 205
TAL EDUCATION GROUP36.13%3 471
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.04%2 661
STRIDE, INC.23.70%1 821