Adtalem Global Education : Appoints John Danaher M.D. to Lead Medical Schools

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine play critical role in strengthening physician workforce pipeline and diversity

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator and workforce solutions provider, today announced the appointment of John Danaher, M.D. as president, Adtalem Medical, to lead its two medical schools, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), and the Medical Education Readiness Program (MERP). In his role, Danaher is responsible for the medical schools’ strategy and operations, including academic programs, campus and clinical operations and admissions.

“I am excited to welcome John to the Adtalem leadership team. As a physician executive, John’s extensive experience across higher education, hospital systems and healthcare-focused businesses will add tremendous value to our academic medical programs,” said Stephen W. Beard, COO of Adtalem. “John joins us at a pivotal time in our trajectory as we shift our focus to become a market leader in healthcare education. As we navigate these unprecedented times with the evolving pandemic, the role of medical educators in producing highly qualified physicians has never been more vital, and I am confident John’s leadership will enable us to excel at our education mission and long-term growth strategy.”

Prior to joining Adtalem, Danaher served in various leadership roles at Elsevier, a global healthcare information company since 2013. Most recently, he served as the president of Elsevier's Clinical Solutions division, a global business that provides advanced clinical decision support, data and analytics and clinical process improvements to healthcare systems. Before leading the Global Clinical Solutions group, Danaher served as Elsevier’s president of education with a focus on nursing and healthcare digital solutions.

Prior to joining Elsevier, Danaher served as president, The Schools of Health Sciences and Nursing at Kaplan University from 2009 to 2013. In this role, Danaher oversaw the schools’ hybrid operating models of online and in-person learning and successfully integrated more than 20 separate online and in-person programs under one organization.

Earlier in his career, Danaher held several other leadership positions including executive vice president, Discovery Communications; instructor, internal medicine at Harvard Medical School; instructor, health policy at Harvard School of Public Health; and executive vice president, Web MD.

“The pandemic has put a spotlight on many challenges that have existed within the healthcare ecosystem for decades. Adtalem, through the scale of its best-in-class medical and nursing programs, has a unique opportunity to play a critical role in addressing the workforce needs of the healthcare industry,” said John Danaher, M.D., president, Adtalem Medical. “I am incredibly excited to be joining Adtalem at such a critical time and eager to leverage my years of experience to shape the future of medical education in a way that maximizes our positive impact on the lives of our students and the communities they serve. For someone as passionate about health equity as I am, leading Adtalem’s medical schools is a tremendous opportunity and privilege.”

Danaher received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School. He completed his residency and chief residency at Stanford University Medical Center. He also received his Master of Business Administration from Stanford University. Additionally, he was a White House Fellow working for the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Danaher has served on multiple corporate and non-profit boards, community organizations, teaching faculties and fellowships, including a White House Fellowship. Danaher resides in the greater Chicago area.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

